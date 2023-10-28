Give Your Mac And Cheese An Extra Kick With One Simple Ingredient
It's hard to mess up mac and cheese, but nothing is impossible. Too much of a good thing can easily become a bad thing, and that reigns especially true of the cheddars and havartis of the world. An excess of this stuff can lead to meals that are too decadent and creamy and will leave you saying "I'm good" after just two bites. Luckily, with a little flavor disrupter added, mac and cheese can easily regain that excitement factor. Try giving your mac and cheese an extra kick with some red pepper flakes. Chances are you won't want to go back.
Mac and cheese is typically a very mild and savory dish, but a healthy sprinkle of red pepper flakes offers a whole new take on the dish. The spiced topping can bring a satisfying crunch to an otherwise soft and creamy dish, which makes for something much more texturally interesting to indulge in. The mild spice of red pepper also gives bland mac and cheese just the right amount of kick. If you're on the fence about switching up a classic dish, let's dig a little more into what red pepper flakes have to offer.
What are red pepper flakes anyway?
While red pepper flakes remain a fan-favorite spice for many types of dishes, from pizza to seafood boils, a lot of people still aren't exactly sure what they are. For those that don't know, red pepper flakes are a blend of different dried chiles. Different chiles are used to create different spice levels, so red pepper flakes can have different spice levels depending on the manufacturer, and they can even taste sweet. From Cayenne to jalapeño, anything goes.
Generally speaking, however, pepper flakes usually boast a medium spice level that brings heat to a dish without overwhelming its base flavors. Combined with the rich, creamy texture of mac and cheese, that's what makes red pepper flakes the perfect subtle enhancer for this dish.
For big lovers of spice, there's no need to stop at adding some red pepper flakes. Here are a few more spicy ingredients to try in your mac and cheese.
Other ways to spice up mac and cheese
If you're out of pepper flakes, there are plenty of other spices from your pantry that could help elevate mac and cheese. One topping that will mix especially well with this dish is paprika. This mellow ingredient, made up of ground chili peppers and bell peppers, brings a pop of color to any dish it touches. The flavor intensity of paprika can vary from mild to hot, so take your pick out of the lineup based on your preferred spice level. A smoked paprika would be a great variety to choose for mac and cheese as it adds a nice unexpected smokiness. Cayenne pepper can also offer the same benefits.
Another way to elevate this classic meal without digging through the spice drawer is to instead throw in some hot sauce. Fold in a protein like chicken, and you can create an extra hearty meal like a buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Pickled jalapeños can also help lend a spicy, tangy bite with some added color.
No matter which flavor elevator you choose, you really can't go wrong. After all, it's mac and cheese.