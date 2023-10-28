Give Your Mac And Cheese An Extra Kick With One Simple Ingredient

It's hard to mess up mac and cheese, but nothing is impossible. Too much of a good thing can easily become a bad thing, and that reigns especially true of the cheddars and havartis of the world. An excess of this stuff can lead to meals that are too decadent and creamy and will leave you saying "I'm good" after just two bites. Luckily, with a little flavor disrupter added, mac and cheese can easily regain that excitement factor. Try giving your mac and cheese an extra kick with some red pepper flakes. Chances are you won't want to go back.

Mac and cheese is typically a very mild and savory dish, but a healthy sprinkle of red pepper flakes offers a whole new take on the dish. The spiced topping can bring a satisfying crunch to an otherwise soft and creamy dish, which makes for something much more texturally interesting to indulge in. The mild spice of red pepper also gives bland mac and cheese just the right amount of kick. If you're on the fence about switching up a classic dish, let's dig a little more into what red pepper flakes have to offer.