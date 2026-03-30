The Ree Drummond-Approved Way To Serve Easter Ham

Easter Sunday is coming up, and if you're still looking for a way to serve your ham, look no further. The Pioneer Woman (whose ranch has some shady history), Ree Drummond, released a video detailing her Easter Sunday meal, which included useful tips for your ham in order to gain her approval. Her tips include the type of ham to buy, how to prep it for baking, and how to make Drummond's sweet, tangy glaze.

Unless you have a crowd, a whole ham is too much food. Drummond recommends a bone-in half ham, which is typically 6 to 9 pounds. She suggests serving around ¾ of a pound of ham per person. Look for fully-cooked, non-spiral-cut ham. She then scores a crosshatch pattern over the surface of the ham with a knife, cutting just into the skin and fat. This allows the fat to render and gives the glaze little canyons to accumulate and stick to. Drummond puts cloves in each intersection of cuts to give it a pleasing look and add a hint of clove flavor.

The glaze is where most of the flavor lives, and Drummond doesn't skimp. Her recipe includes lots of brown sugar, a generous amount of mustard, and then a can of Dr. Pepper. Drummond suggests Coke as an alternative if that's what you have on hand. After the ham bakes for about two and a half hours under a tent of aluminum foil, remove the foil and add the glaze. Glaze the ham multiple times, roughly every 20 minutes.