Ree Drummond And Killers Of The Flower Moon: Is The Connection Real?

Ree Drummond isn't probably a name you would expect to come up in relation to a historical crime drama by Martin Scorsese. However, the Pioneer Woman appears to have a historical connection to the film "Killers of the Flower Moon" and the real-life tragedy that took place in Osage County. It turns out that Drummond and her family live on some of the land at the heart of that film's narrative.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on the real-life exploitation of the Osage tribe in the early 1920s, in which white settlers and ranchers tried to swindle them out of land rights. It all boiled to a head during a period dubbed historically as the Reign of Terror. Around two dozen Osage tribe members were murdered as part of the scheme. Bloomberg reporter Rachel Adams-Heard reported about the Drummonds' connection to Osage County during this historical time period on her podcast "In Trust." Speaking with Slate, Adams-Heard explained, "When you add up all of the land that the extended members of the Drummond family own today — or as of last year, when we did our analysis — it is nearly 9% of the entire county."

That land is broken up among several of the Drummond kin and is worth roughly $275 million. The Pioneer Woman, who married into the Drummond family, reportedly lives on one of the larger ranches. And while the Drummonds aren't the subject of the film, they do play into its historical significance.