What Does A Traditional Easter Dinner Usually Look Like In The US?

Some people serve a big roasted bird on Thanksgiving, while others subvert convention with all manner of turkey alternatives. Likewise, there's no hard and fast rule regarding what an Easter dinner in the U.S. should and should not include. Like its November counterpart, the spring holiday often features a showstopper of a main course accompanied by plenty of side dishes to sate both sweet and savory palates.

For meat eaters, that showstopper might be roasted lamb or baked ham. The former is more traditional for those who celebrate the holiday for its religious significance, as lamb often appears in the Old Testament as a sacrifice to God. Indeed, one can find the Pope dining on a spit-roasted lamb at the Vatican on Easter Sunday.

Meanwhile, secular dinner hosts are more likely to serve ham on Easter, which has been the case since the end of World War II when lamb proved far too expensive for the average American household. Ham can be served whole and honey-glazed on a platter for a nod to the 1950s cooking style from which it came, or it can be dressed down, sliced thin, and used for low-key ham sandwiches.