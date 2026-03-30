13 Tons Of Kit Kats Stolen In Transit: Here's What We Know

"Give me a break" isn't just a well-known Kit Kat slogan; it's also the wish of European authorities investigating the recent theft of over 13 tons of the candy. Nestlé confirmed that the whereabouts of a delivery vehicle and its cargo of over 400,000 Kit Kats are still unknown, after they disappeared somewhere between a production facility in central Italy and the truck's final destination.

Nestlé has said that the heist will not affect the availability of Kit Kats, and there is no risk of a candy shortage. But the company also anticipates that these stolen candy bars will likely end up on the black market, a possibility for which it is prepared.

If the thieves attempt to sell the chocolate to legitimate retailers or wholesalers, the unique batch codes printed on each individual package will mark them as part of this stolen shipment, similar to using serial numbers to track paper money. According to a Kit Kat spokesperson, the scanner used to check this information will relay instructions on how to report the stolen property to Nestlé.