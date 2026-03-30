13 Tons Of Kit Kats Stolen In Transit: Here's What We Know
"Give me a break" isn't just a well-known Kit Kat slogan; it's also the wish of European authorities investigating the recent theft of over 13 tons of the candy. Nestlé confirmed that the whereabouts of a delivery vehicle and its cargo of over 400,000 Kit Kats are still unknown, after they disappeared somewhere between a production facility in central Italy and the truck's final destination.
Nestlé has said that the heist will not affect the availability of Kit Kats, and there is no risk of a candy shortage. But the company also anticipates that these stolen candy bars will likely end up on the black market, a possibility for which it is prepared.
If the thieves attempt to sell the chocolate to legitimate retailers or wholesalers, the unique batch codes printed on each individual package will mark them as part of this stolen shipment, similar to using serial numbers to track paper money. According to a Kit Kat spokesperson, the scanner used to check this information will relay instructions on how to report the stolen property to Nestlé.
Cargo theft is an industry-wide problem
This clever chocolate heist is yet another highlight of cargo theft in the food industry: when thieves intercept deliveries of goods between production and the point of sale. One recent, headline-grabbing example was the great Costco lobster heist of 2025. Thieves made off with over $400,000 of poached lobster by impersonating a legitimate link in the usual supply chain. The lobster was never found, and, as of press time, neither were the thieves.
Cargo theft can be more brazen than deceptive. When thieves stole 100,000 eggs from a Pennsylvania company, they raided a delivery trailer before it left a distribution center. With egg prices as they were at the time, it was an estimated $40,000 haul, and another food cargo heist that went unsolved.
Cargo theft can be a big business, too. In 2016, Italian police uncovered an organized Parmesan cheese theft ring responsible for $7 million in robberies over two years. The thieves picked their preferred target because authentic Parmesan-Reggiano is commonly made by small-scale producers with little to no security, and there's a near-infinite market of potential buyers paying hundreds per wheel. But with the security features of modern mass-market packaging, the Kit Kat thieves may have a harder time unloading their haul.