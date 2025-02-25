This Simple Technique Takes Bologna Sandwiches From Good To Great

When it comes to affordable, fast, and family-friendly meals, it's hard to beat a bologna sandwich. Plus, you can make it as simple or as complex as you like, adding everything from just the bologna and some mustard to veggies, cheese, and other, more unexpected sauces.

With that said, if you want to really ramp up a basic bologna sandwich, there's one simple way to do so: Glaze your bologna. Meat glazes are simple, sticky sauces that you add to your protein to infuse it with extra flavor. They include a sugar, a liquid, and aromatics; glazes sometimes contain spicy additions as well (such as this balsamic vinegar, honey, and chili ham glaze). When used to coat bologna, a glaze helps transform the lunchmeat from a fairly plain protein into one that tastes more luxurious and flavorful.

Better yet, you can get as creative as you like with your glaze. Opt for a simple jam and mustard glaze, try a classic BBQ sauce as a glaze, or go for something extra fancy like a blackberry bourbon glaze. The mild sweet and salty flavors of the lunchmeat make for the perfect backdrop for all kinds of flavor combos, allowing you to create a truly unique sandwich.