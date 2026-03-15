9 Trader Joe's Easter Candies, Ranked Worst To Best
It's that time of year when parents and caregivers scour grocery store shelves for popular Easter candy to fill woven baskets and plastic eggs. It's also the time of year when we adults enjoy one (or many) bags of Cadbury Mini Eggs. For me, it's to my detriment. Be that as it may, I recently learned that Trader Joe's has a limited-time candy selection for Easter. I knew I had to try the entire line, and what better way for you to learn the best and worst of the bunch? I'd say I did it for the research, but we all know that's a lie.
I grabbed the nine Easter candy offerings featured at my local Trader Joe's and tried them all to determine which items are worth putting in this year's Easter basket. From chocolate bunnies to jelly beans, there seems to be something for everyone. Let's see which TJ's Easter options hit the mark.
9. Rabitos Royale Chocolate Fig Bonbons
While I don't like to defame sweet treats, this one just didn't make the cut — especially for an Easter basket. Coming in last is Rabitos Royale Chocolate Fig Bonbons. These individually wrapped candies contain a chocolate bonbon filled with fig and brandy. I had some hope, but the moment I opened the package and got a whiff of the overpowering brandy scent, doubts crept in.
What's truly disappointing about these bonbons is the fruit. It's lackluster, offering little in the way of fig flavor. There are subtle notes, but the chocolate and brandy overtake the fruity profile. The texture here was fine, a mix of the chewy fruit and ganache-style filling, but my satisfaction level was nonexistent. I didn't find one redeeming quality about this candy option.
This Trader Joe's find looks like a fancy gift idea, but to me, the flavors fell short. At $9 a box, the most expensive in the bunch by far, you can find other options with better flavor profiles and more enjoyment to be had.
8. Gourmet Jelly Beans
I'll be straight with you: I am not a fan of jelly beans, but I know this classic Easter candy has come a long way over time. The evolution has been a wild ride, with Jelly Belly going to great lengths to create strange flavors. Did I think Trader Joe's Gourmet Jelly Beans would make it any higher up this list? Not a chance.
Overall, these "high-end" jelly beans weren't bad. They were no Brach's Easter Brunch flavors, but they held their own. These small beans were very chewy, and the flavoring was super artificial. What I will say is that each color offered a different flavor from the rest, but the flavors didn't play well together. They weren't your typical boring jelly beans, but I wouldn't eat them again.
I think there are better jelly beans out there; there's even another option on this list. Maybe I have an Easter bias, but I think you can find better candy for your kids, friends, and loved ones.
7. Milk Chocolate Bunny Bar
Up next is Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Bunny Bar. Honestly, I was a little surprised at how low this placed, but overall, it wasn't a bad bite.
The texture of the chocolate is too thick. The bite is hard, but what's interesting is that it softens right up as you chew. Curious. The milk aspect was fine, but to me, it didn't have enough flavor depth. Maybe the milk chocolate was lacking sugar — but that would make sense with the zoo that's plastered on top of this bunny. The chocolate is topped with candy-coated milk chocolate, caramel bits, rainbow nonpareils, and white chocolate drizzle. It's a lot of candy and a lot of added sugar.
However, even with all of that candy piled on top, the flavor profile is honestly boring. The pieces don't add to the food experience; they make the bunny harder to eat. Every time you take a bite, the candy breaks apart and falls on either you or the floor. I get the visual appeal here, but when it comes to taste, this is all looks.
6. Sour Jelly Beans
I will state again that jelly beans aren't my thing, but Trader Joe's Sour Jelly Beans had some positives that pushed them ahead in the competition. And yes, they are very much sour as labeled.
If you can manage through the first few bites, you get bold fruit flavors, which are different for each color. I'm not sure I can describe the specific fruit for each, as the sour tang blew out my palate. You'll just have to take my word for it.
While this candy is definitely not for me, I can see the appeal and love for this one. The sour option is less chewy than the other jelly beans on this list, and while you get a blast of tang, the flavors here taste better overall. It may not be the best sour candy out there, but if this flavor profile is your thing, you have to give it a try.
5. Break Apart Bunny
Coming in 5th is a weird one, but I can see the appeal — especially for kids. Trader Joe's Break Apart Bunny is a hollow milk chocolate bunny shell that's filled with gummy carrots. While it feels a little mean to smash a bunny open for its insides, this one was pretty tasty.
Starting with the milk chocolate, this one rates as "fine" and typical. The chocolate was sweet but not super rich. Overall, it was good but nothing special. I honestly liked the gummy candy more, which feels weird to say as a chocolate lover. They taste like those larger gummy orange slices you find at a candy store, and I can see the appeal and flavor pairing with the chocolate. The gummies were squishy, moist, and had a strong, bold citrus flavor. However, they were super sugary, so after two gummies, I was done with this part of the taste test.
I like the flavors here, but this wasn't a top pick. I think this is a fun option for kids, especially if they love chocolate and gummy candy.
4. Chocolate Truffle Eggs
Up next is Trader Joe's Chocolate Truffle Eggs assortment, a great Easter basket option. This one features seven chocolate eggs, each with a different interior flavor profile. You can choose from Dark Praline, Crispy Milk, Milk Praline, Milk Coconut, Dark Pistachio, Dark Cookies & Creme, and White Praline. This assortment was made just for TJ's in Belgium. Yeah, this is the real deal. The best part? This entire package is only $3.
All of the truffle eggs looked like two halves melded together with a chocolate binder. The inside of the eggs had the texture of a ganache, which was super creamy. For most of the eggs, one side was the ganache, and the other was whatever specific filling was listed on the box. They were all good bites.
Overall, these were enjoyable, especially since you get an array of flavors, but the satisfaction rating really depends on personal taste. I enjoyed the Dark Cookies & Creme and the Crispy Milk. Why didn't these make the top three? There was no "wow" factor.
3. Candy Coated Dark Chocolate Almonds
Do you love a good Cadbury Mini Egg binge? I think this is Trader Joe's response, but with a nutty twist. Placing third is the brand's Candy Coated Dark Chocolate Almonds. While not as sweet or rich with chocolate, these are a great Easter treat with a touch of nutrition.
The sizing is about the same as a Cadbury Mini Egg, and they have the same type of outer chocolate shell. The shell is thin and rich with dark chocolate, but that flavor is overpowered by the almond. You can taste the nut right away. It's not heavy or dry — a solid flaky bite.
I have a hard time placing a nut candy any higher, as I enjoy my sweet treats a little sweeter. But these are a stellar option for anyone who loves almonds, for sure. At $5 a bag, your pricing is about the same, so choose wisely when it comes to your Easter gifts.
2. Marshmallow Eggs
Peeps, get out of the way. Trader Joe's Marshmallow Eggs are the greatest marshmallow treat ever. Yeah, I said it. Out of all the items on this list (minus one), these had a huge "wow" factor.
I know Peeps are a tried-and-true American Easter staple. Peeps have a ton of flavors, but Trader Joe's version blows this popular brand out of the water. TJ's marshmallow eggs come in a variety of colors, but one thing remains the same: greatness. The marshmallow is so soft and moist. More importantly, they taste like an actual marshmallow. It's like you're eating a Jet-Puffed covered in a light coating of sugar. Perfection.
Speaking of sugar, there is a lot involved in this Easter treat, but the flavor is tasty, and the texture is just right. Step away from the Peeps and head on down to your local Trader Joe's. I promise, the trip will be worth it.
1. Easter Joe-Joe's
As I previously mentioned, there was only one other Easter treat that gave me a "wow" moment, and this is it: Trader Joe's Easter Joe-Joe's. Do you like Oreo cookies? Do you like chocolate? Do you like fun decorations that don't take away from taste? If so, keep reading.
First, the cookie. While this is not an actual Oreo, it's the Trader Joe's copycat – a chocolate sandwich cookie with vanilla cream filling. The cookies are coated in a mix of white and milk chocolate, then decorated with an array of colorful pieces. I adore the bunny butt.
What I really appreciate about these cookies is that while there is a lot going on, the flavors aren't overpowering. You can taste the richness of the chocolate cookie, the sweet cream filling, the chocolate coating, and the decorative pieces, which add a great texture. Seriously, you can't go wrong with this Easter treat. I have to run back to the store and get another box before they sell out!
How I ranked Trader Joe's Easter candy
For this taste test, I went to my local Trader Joe's and made my way to the candy aisle. The store made Easter hunting easy, as all the Easter-centered candy was in one section. I grabbed one of each item and went home to enjoy my haul. I mean, work.
I tried a bite of each candy to assess taste and texture. I went back in for more bites to see which were truly my favorites. Which candy did I want another bite of, and which options should go directly into the trash — my ultimate mark of disdain. Unfortunately, a few did.