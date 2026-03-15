9 Trader Joe's Easter Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

It's that time of year when parents and caregivers scour grocery store shelves for popular Easter candy to fill woven baskets and plastic eggs. It's also the time of year when we adults enjoy one (or many) bags of Cadbury Mini Eggs. For me, it's to my detriment. Be that as it may, I recently learned that Trader Joe's has a limited-time candy selection for Easter. I knew I had to try the entire line, and what better way for you to learn the best and worst of the bunch? I'd say I did it for the research, but we all know that's a lie.

I grabbed the nine Easter candy offerings featured at my local Trader Joe's and tried them all to determine which items are worth putting in this year's Easter basket. From chocolate bunnies to jelly beans, there seems to be something for everyone. Let's see which TJ's Easter options hit the mark.