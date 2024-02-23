The Korean Turtle Chips Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

Along with Costco's essential foods and other grocery staples, the retailer is also known for its amazing selection of snacks. Per Reddit, Orion brand Turtle Chips in the churro flavor are causing an uproar at the store. According to one commenter, Turtle Chips can be likened to "coco puffs with cinnamon and sugar with an amazing texture." Another person praised their "very satisfying crunch," which makes these chips a joy to eat. So much so that some shoppers are concerned about their addictive nature.

In another Reddit thread, a person highlighted their epic struggle to abstain from eating Turtle Chips. "Yup, ate half a bag in one sitting," the person claimed before decreeing that the chips were "dangerous." These chips are made up of four distinct layers, topped with a delightful chocolate churro flavor that offers the perfect amount of spice thanks to the cinnamon. It appears that the chips have been around for a few months, but their popularity is showing no signs of stopping.