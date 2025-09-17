Reddit Is Stirring Its Costco Peanut Butter In Some Wacky Ways
If you love peanut butter, then you've probably dealt with the pesky task of having to stir a fresh jar before using it — after all, not stirring it is on our list of big mistakes you might be making with peanut butter (along with using a spoon to spread it and storing it incorrectly). This is especially true with natural peanut butters that don't contain a stabilizer – including Costco's Kirkland natural peanut butter. There are multiple Reddit threads of Costco shoppers discussing the best ways to stir the Kirkland peanut butter. For some, it's as simple as using a knife or spoon to stir a new jar until achieving the right consistency, but that's far from the only way to do it. In fact, Reddit has a ton of wacky ideas for how to stir your Costco nut butter, and some people are even looking beyond kitchen tools.
On Costco's subreddit, one person posted a picture of multiple opened Kirkland peanut butter jars next to a peanut butter-covered hand mixer attachment sticking out of a power drill. In response to this, one Reddit user wrote, "I also use a drill but I use a paint stirrer. Takes 30 seconds to mix the entire container." Another user responded to the picture with, "I suggested this here a couple days ago and all I got was grief."
These are certainly unique options, and if they get the job done, that may be all that matters. However, these are far from the only ways to stir peanut butter, and Reddit users have wasted no time sharing other methods.
Unconventional ways Reddit is stirring Kirkland peanut butter
Another peanut butter-focused Reddit thread on the Costco subreddit starts off with one user declaring that their favorite way to mix the ingredient is with their KitchenAid mixer — they just dump all of it out into the mixing bowl. Some of the comments pushed back, however, claiming this particular method is a bit too complex. Another user revealed that they use a handheld mixer with the dough hook, which can be used right in the peanut butter jar. Other ways people have mentioned include using an immersion blender or using a fork instead of a knife or spoon.
One of the most common methods that people mention in the comments? Storing the Kirkland peanut butter upside down. One user wrote, "You guys are doing too much. I just put it upside down in my fridge and it's perfectly mixed after an hour." Many users agreed, as do we: Storing peanut butter upside down is the best way to avoid an oily mess.
It may be best to try storing it upside down first to see if that works for your jar of peanut butter — after all, it is the easiest. But if that doesn't work, then it doesn't hurt to try some of the more unconventional ways that peanut butter lovers have resorted to. And once you find the right method for you, it will be so much easier to make the perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich.