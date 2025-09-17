Reddit Is Stirring Its Costco Peanut Butter In Some Wacky Ways

If you love peanut butter, then you've probably dealt with the pesky task of having to stir a fresh jar before using it — after all, not stirring it is on our list of big mistakes you might be making with peanut butter (along with using a spoon to spread it and storing it incorrectly). This is especially true with natural peanut butters that don't contain a stabilizer – including Costco's Kirkland natural peanut butter. There are multiple Reddit threads of Costco shoppers discussing the best ways to stir the Kirkland peanut butter. For some, it's as simple as using a knife or spoon to stir a new jar until achieving the right consistency, but that's far from the only way to do it. In fact, Reddit has a ton of wacky ideas for how to stir your Costco nut butter, and some people are even looking beyond kitchen tools.

On Costco's subreddit, one person posted a picture of multiple opened Kirkland peanut butter jars next to a peanut butter-covered hand mixer attachment sticking out of a power drill. In response to this, one Reddit user wrote, "I also use a drill but I use a paint stirrer. Takes 30 seconds to mix the entire container." Another user responded to the picture with, "I suggested this here a couple days ago and all I got was grief."

These are certainly unique options, and if they get the job done, that may be all that matters. However, these are far from the only ways to stir peanut butter, and Reddit users have wasted no time sharing other methods.