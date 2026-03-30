Forget Jif: This Dollar Tree Peanut Butter Gives You The Most Bang For Your Buck

Figuring out the price per ounce is always key, because comparing unit price to package sizing is one of the must-know rules about buying food at Dollar Tree. The company has been accused of selling small-packaged items to make its low prices seem lower than they actually are, but Nature's House peanut butter doesn't just seem affordable — the price per ounce proves it. One aspect that could undermine budget buying is not every Dollar Tree has the same prices on the same items. However, bulk groceries are one of the food products you might actually want to buy at Dollar Tree, because you can lock in the lowest bulk prices and have the goods delivered to your door.

For some, the difference between 15 and 17.5 cents per ounce may seem marginal; sometimes, so are the differences between generic and name-brand peanut butter. Some brands use as few as two ingredients — peanuts and salt — but Jif, and other big names, often have similar ingredients to Nature's House by Dollar Tree. Between these two, however, Dollar Tree's has more salt and fully hydrogenated vegetable oils (if such things are important to you).