The Best-Selling Peanut Butter In America Isn't Skippy Or Peter Pan

Peanuts are strongly tied to the culture of the U.S. From the history of boiled peanuts emerging as a much-needed source of nutrition to the surprising history of peanut butter, their roots run deep. So, it makes sense that, according to The Food Institute, 94% of American households had at least one tub of peanut butter in the pantry as of 2023. There's one big question, though: what brand of peanut butter is in most Americans' kitchens? The answer is Jif.

It's not even close. According to a report by evidnt, Jif has a 32% share of the PB market, while the number two brand, Skippy, holds only 19% of the national market. Peter Pan comes a relatively close third, at 13%, and then there's another shock entry; Justin's slips into fourth place. The upstart brand nabs 6% of peanut butter sales nationally with its two-ingredient, palm-oil-free, health-focused product.

The final notable player in the market is Smucker's, who sell only 4% of the country's peanut butter. While the brand is more known for its jelly than its peanut spread, it's still a little jarring (no pun intended) that the brand sells so little of their eponymous nut butter. They aren't neglecting the other half of a PB&J entirely, though. Smucker's has owned Jif since 2001.