Is There Really A Difference Between Generic And Brand Name Peanut Butter?

Peanut butter is undoubtedly an American staple. John Harvey Kellogg first introduced peanut butter to the public in the 1890s, and over 100 years later, the world cannot get enough of the stuff. In 2023, Americans alone consumed more than 4 pounds of peanut butter per year on average, an all-time high according to the National Peanut Board. Its ever-growing popularity has led many food brands to offer their own peanut butter products. With the endless options, the average consumer may be overwhelmed and even confused by the different jars lining the peanut butter aisle. What makes one jar of peanut butter different from another, anyway? Is it worth splurging on the brand-name goods, or are the generics sufficient? To answer these questions, all you need to do is briefly read the small print.

All peanut butter may be equally delicious, but that does not mean it is all created equal. While the generic versions may seem worse than their big-name counterparts, the brand label does not reflect the quality of peanut butter. The presence of additional ingredients (or lack thereof) beyond peanuts is much more indicative of what kind of peanut butter you are getting.