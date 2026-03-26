10 Spring Amazon Kitchenware Deals Smart Shoppers Should Look For
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With springtime finally upon us, the change in seasons also brings with it sales on consumer goods, and the world's largest retailer is certainly no exception. Frugal shoppers can find lots of worthwhile kitchenware deals on Amazon to cover many different basic needs, though these lower prices won't be around for long.
Some of the noteworthy kitchenware sales include workhorse pans that can be daily cookers in any kitchen and the premium version of a virally stylish social media pan that's finally available at a reasonable price. There are also key appliances, such as a reliable budget blender and one of the best rice cookers on the market.
The deals also cover tools to help you better chop ingredients, better know when food is cooked, and multiple options for storing leftovers, one of which can also be used to cook food. And when it's all said and done, there's also a thoughtfully-designed tumbler from which to enjoy a cold, celebratory beverage.
Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Containers
These leakproof food storage containers are made of glass with BPA-free, vented, microwave-safe lids. They're helpfully designed to stack well together in the cupboard or freezer, and like any good reusable food container, fully dishwasher safe.
Purchase the Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Container set on Amazon for $65.99, 18% off the standard price.
Alpha Grillers Instant Digital Meat Thermometer
Nothing beats a good meat thermometer for telling when any given cut of meat is perfectly cooked. This model uses a backlit LED display for excellent visibility, folding temperature probe for flexibility and hygienic storage, and a helpful temperature guide showing fully-cooked temperatures for pork, poultry, fish, and beef.
Purchase the Alpha Grillers Instant Digital Meat Thermometer on Amazon for $9.99, a full 50% discount.
Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler with Handle
It's not the viral travel mug that took over social media a few years ago, but this other offering from Stanley is worth a serious look. True to its name, the IceFlow 2.0 claims to keep beverages cold for 20 hours or iced for up to 72 hours — much longer than the more famous Stanley travel mug's 9 hours cold and 40 hours iced. And its bucket-style carrying handle is fun to swing around.
Purchase the Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler with Handle 30 oz on Amazon for $21.00, a major 40% off the usual price.
Chef Preserve Compact Vacuum Sealer for Food
This is a well-reviewed vacuum sealer that's perfect for storing both raw and cooked food (separately) for longer periods of time, but also for sous vide, a simple cooking method that elevates cheap cuts of meat. Gently cooking tougher, vacuum-sealed food in precise, low temperature water yields a succulent and flavorful bite every time, and it can't be done correctly without kitchenware like this.
Purchase the Chef Preserve Compact Vacuum Sealer for Food on Amazon for $79.98, a 27% discount.
Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro
The original Always Pan took social media by storm years ago with its trendy styling, but you may not have known there was an Always Pan Pro, now on sale for less than the full retail price of the regular one. And rather than the core product's ceramic nonstick coating, this pan uses tri-clad construction with a gleaming steel exterior, aluminum core, and titanium cooking surface for reliable strength and coating-free nonstick performance — and it comes with a spatula.
Purchase the Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro on Amazon for $129.00, $50 off the usual price.
Lodge Essential Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Enamel cast iron from prestige brands is nice to own, but you'll find yourself using them gingerly for fear of damaging the gorgeous finish. Not so with Lodge's enamel cast iron Dutch oven, which is currently on sale for over 80% less than the full price of a comparable Le Creuset pot. That enormous price difference with minimal sacrifice in quality means more ease of mind when using it as an everyday pan, and it's a big reason why Wirecutter named it the best Dutch oven of 2026.
Purchase the Lodge Essential Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven on Amazon for $69.99, a 22% discount.
Ninja Professional Blender
Every kitchen needs a good blender, and the Ninja Professional is a great choice for someone who wants a quality machine without spending upwards of $500 on a Vitamix. It has a good liquid capacity of 64 ounces and crushes ice with ease in addition to making great salsas, smoothies, dips, and other typical blender tasks.
Purchase the Ninja Professional Blender on Amazon for $79.99, down $30 from the typical price.
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, 12 inch
Don't fall for the cast iron myth that it heats food evenly. But with the correct technique, a 12 inch Lodge skillet — 16% off at just under $30 — will be able to cook almost anything.
Purchase a Lodge Seasoned 12" Cast Iron Skillet on Amazon for $29.49.
Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Rice Cooker
Rice cookers make sense even for people who don't eat a lot of rice, as they can be used to make other dishes like frittatas, cheesecakes, sponge cakes, bread, quinoa, couscous, and more. And since Zojirushi has made some of the best rice cookers in the world for over half a century, this one is likely to become a favorite kitchen appliance.
Purchase the Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Rice Cooker on Amazon for 174.99, 17% off the standard price.
Keechee Bamboo Cutting Boards
Stone, metal, or glass cutting boards can all damage knife blades, and plastic boards release microplastics into the food. Wood is arguably the best material for cutting boards, and though different woods perform differently, bamboo is a popular choice for its natural water resistance and anti-microbial properties.
Purchase the Keechee Bamboo Cutting Boards on Amazon for $31.96 for a set of three, a 31% discount.