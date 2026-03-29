11 Forgotten Food And Drink Commercials From The '70s That'll Make You Feel Old

The 1970s were big years for TV advertisements. It birthed many landmark food and beverage campaigns like Miller Time for Miller High Life, Oscar Mayer's Bologna Song, and the Coca-Cola Hilltop ad, better known by its iconic jingle, "I'd like to buy the world a Coke." But not every nostalgic commercial is necessarily an ad industry icon.

The bevy of food and drink commercials from the decade includes old intellectual properties from fast food giants, like a trip into McDonaldland and a forgotten Taco Bell jingle. It also includes time capsules of now-iconic brands in their earlier years, with radically different appearances or target audiences compared to today.

Similarly, some of these commercials show well-known brands at particular moments in their history, from Tang's association with the Apollo space program to Coca-Cola's very first plastic bottle. There are even some discontinued products that people who were alive in the '70s may well remember, from a trippy kids' candy to mug-based instant noodles and the iconic discontinued soda, Tab.