This Vintage Tab Cola Ad Is Giving Us The Heebie-Jeebies
Tab cola was Coca-Cola's first diet soda to make a splash. It was the top diet beverage in the U.S. until Diet Coke entered the scene in 1982. That's also when Coca-Cola stopped putting money toward advertising Tab altogether. Although the nostalgia-inducing drink lasted nearly 40 more years before being discontinued in 2020 (much to the chagrin of its cult base that put up a strong fight for its return), Tab's early commercials leave us with memories of a bygone era when advertisements were nothing short of problematic.
Tab's marketing wasn't just eye-catching; it was mired in controversy, blatantly promoting body image issues and objectifying women. While its signature pink can cemented its reputation as a women's drink, the real psychological play was even more insidious: Tab wasn't just for women — it was for beautiful women (or at least those willing to diet their way there). One particular ad campaign from Tab's early days made that message loud and clear. It urged women to stay in shape to be a "Mindsticker — with a shape he can't forget."
Tab wasn't just selling soda with this ad (where all of the featured women were wearing dresses, by the way); it was selling the idea that a woman's worth depended on her waistline and whether her husband still found her desirable. While plenty of marketing campaigns have leaned on insecurities to sell products, this one took it to a whole new level of sexism.
The jingle driving the message home reinforced these harmful ideals
Just when you think the message couldn't be any clearer, the ad's jingle drives the point further. A feminine voice sings, "Don't you want to have a good shape? He wants you with a good shape." The message is unmistakable — your body isn't just yours; it's something to be curated for a man's gaze. Having a woman sing the jingle makes it even more wily as it gives the impression the message is coming from a friend who only wants the best for you and your relationship.
A man's voice delivers the final word in the cringe-worthy ad: "You know, keeping your shape in shape has its rewards." The scene cuts to a couple walking up the stairs, implying that physical intimacy is a reward the woman has "earned" by staying in shape.
The television ad was part of a larger campaign that also included print advertisements in magazines, ensuring women everywhere got the message. By the '80s, there was an effort to make Tab appeal to men as well. However, women remained the primary target, likely because it was easier to market to a demographic already pressured to meet rigid beauty standards. While Tab had its moment in the sun before eventually fizzling out, it's hard to imagine the success of this marketing if it were launched today, especially with hashtags like #WomenEatingFood trending on Instagram to remind people that it's okay for women to eat all kinds of food and to have all types of bodies. What a concept.