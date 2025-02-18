This Vintage Tab Cola Ad Is Giving Us The Heebie-Jeebies

Tab cola was Coca-Cola's first diet soda to make a splash. It was the top diet beverage in the U.S. until Diet Coke entered the scene in 1982. That's also when Coca-Cola stopped putting money toward advertising Tab altogether. Although the nostalgia-inducing drink lasted nearly 40 more years before being discontinued in 2020 (much to the chagrin of its cult base that put up a strong fight for its return), Tab's early commercials leave us with memories of a bygone era when advertisements were nothing short of problematic.

Tab's marketing wasn't just eye-catching; it was mired in controversy, blatantly promoting body image issues and objectifying women. While its signature pink can cemented its reputation as a women's drink, the real psychological play was even more insidious: Tab wasn't just for women — it was for beautiful women (or at least those willing to diet their way there). One particular ad campaign from Tab's early days made that message loud and clear. It urged women to stay in shape to be a "Mindsticker — with a shape he can't forget."

Tab wasn't just selling soda with this ad (where all of the featured women were wearing dresses, by the way); it was selling the idea that a woman's worth depended on her waistline and whether her husband still found her desirable. While plenty of marketing campaigns have leaned on insecurities to sell products, this one took it to a whole new level of sexism.