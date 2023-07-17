The Discontinued Pop Rocks Knock-Off With An Unfortunate Name

Today popping candy is synonymous almost exclusively with the brand Pop Rocks. For a long time however, another candy called Space Dust was also an option for customers. Contrary to popular belief, Space Dust wasn't a knock-off of Pop Rocks. Though they were very similar products, both were invented by William A. Mitchell and manufactured by General Foods. The main difference between the two candies was the texture. Pop Rocks were made up of little crystals, while Space Dust was a powdered candy.

Pop Rocks came out in 1975, and Space Dust was introduced a few years later in 1978, giving customers an alternative way to enjoy popping candy. Aside from a short-lived discontinuation in the mid-80s, Pop Rocks have always been fairly popular. But the same can't be said for Space Dust, despite being the powdered form of Pop Rocks. After being pulled from shelves, it was never re-released, very likely due to its damaged reputation.