BBQ Brisket Fans Should Skip This Costco Kirkland Signature Item

A barbecue brisket with a flavorful bark, an inviting smoke ring, and a tender middle is indeed a thing of beauty, but unfortunately, this hunk of beef takes a very long time to prepare. This is why fully-cooked store-bought options that simply need reheating are so convenient. However, not every BBQ brisket dish deserves a spot in your cart. For instance, you should definitely skip buying a box of burnt ends from Costco. According to customer reviews, this product is not up to par for the price point.

One of the 7 Costco Kirkland signature foods that aren't worth the price, an average-sized pack of burnt ends will set you back around $30, depending on the individual weight of the box. This ready-made option features all the classic ingredients you'd find in a home-made batch of burnt ends, like beef brisket, brown sugar, and seasonings. However, it also includes yeast extract (to lend the meat a super-savory flavor) and coffee, which is sometimes added to brisket to give it a robust and aromatic bark.

Given all this, you'd expect it to have a top-notch flavor, but according to customers, it fails to deliver on two fronts. Firstly, the texture of the meat is dry, and it doesn't have a fresh flavor — while burnt ends are supposed to have a crispy exterior (so some textural notes are to be expected), they should be tender and succulent beneath that well-flavored bark. Secondly, they lack that distinctive smoky aroma that would normally lend this dish a fragrant depth.