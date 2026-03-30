Ray Charles' Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak Might Have Been From This Breakfast Chain

Some food is just worth singing about. Ray Charles loved Dooky Chase's restaurant and its red beans so much that he added a lyric about them to a song. But this Louisiana restaurant wasn't the only eatery that knew the way to Charles' heart was through his stomach. The "Hit the Road Jack" crooner had a penchant for Southern food, including chicken-fried steak. Once, when served the dish from Denny's, he allegedly loved it. Brian Lewis, a venue manager for Humphrey's bar and concert showcase on Shelter Island in San Diego, once told the San Diego Reader, "We served it to Ray, and he said it was the best he ever had."

Denny's is a diner-style restaurant that made its name by keeping its doors open 24 hours a day and serving up all-day breakfast. So, it helped Lewis when he needed chicken-fried steak in a pinch. He told the paper that during the middle of the first of two back-to-back shows Charles was performing at Humphrey's, his manager came to Lewis and said, "Ray wants a chicken-fried steak. And he wants two orders of it as soon as he comes offstage, before he goes on for the second show." But the ask was not as easy as it sounds.