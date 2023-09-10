Schnitzel-Style Pork Cutlets Recipe

Schnitzel is a classic German and Austrian food that can vary here and there, but it always involves some sort of meat that's pounded thin, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried to perfection. Common American variations of schnitzel include chicken fried steak, crispy chicken cutlets, and this pork cutlet recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Deniz Vergara. "My favorite thing about this recipe is that it reminds me of my grandma," Vergara says of her close connection to this dish. "She was born in Vienna and is an amazing cook. I always loved when she made schnitzel for dinner, so I tried recreating it."

If you, too, have a beloved family member in your life who makes a good schnitzel, then you may be so inclined to master a version of your own. Luckily, this recipe is ideal for those who have never made schnitzel or pork cutlets before, as it involves easy-to-source ingredients and requires no special equipment — you'll do the frying in a simple skillet or pot. Whether you want to tap into some nostalgia like Vergara or get creative with dinner, this schnitzel-style pork cutlet recipe is sure to please the whole table.