Ray Charles Loved This Restaurant So Much, He Wrote Lyrics About It
There isn't a city quite like New Orleans, especially if you are a musician. Known as the birthplace of jazz, "The Big Easy" helped shape the iconic sound of great artists like Louis Armstrong and Earl King. It also shaped their palate. In fact, Ray Charles loved one restaurant so much that he incorporated it into the lyrics of his song, "Early in the Morning." This eatery and its Creole dishes, which lured Charles with their siren call, is Dooky Chase. The spot is so good that the only thing longer than its history and accolades is the laundry list of celebrities who have dined there.
Dooky Chase opened its doors in 1941. It's where music, civil rights, and good food all converged together. Charles enjoyed Dooky Chase's red beans and rice and would order it along with some perfect fried chicken. Known as the Queen of Creole Cuisine, Leah Chase — Dooky's wife — was the brain and culinary genius behind the eats that had Charles singing about his dining experience. Her red beans became as famous as the pink chef jacket she would wear. Leah passed away in 2019, and today, her grandson runs the kitchen.
Go there on Holy Thursday
But what makes Dooky Chase's New Orleans-style red beans and rice so crave-worthy? Maybe it's the Camellia red beans the restaurant uses to create this signature menu item. These red kidney beans turn creamy when cooked just right. These beans, along with the bits of ham, sausage, and seasoning and spices Mrs. Chase's recipe calls for, make for quite the tasty bite.
If red beans and rice and fried chicken aren't your thing, Mrs. Chase's famous gumbo z'herbes is one for the bucket list. This dish is only served on Holy Thursday, a Catholic day of observance during Lent. It is traditionally the last day to eat meat before Easter Sunday. The dish uses a variety of greens along with ham, sausage, and brisket.
Dooky Chase is definitely worth the visit. And if you don't go for the food, go for the people. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Quincy Jones, Jesse Jackson, Duke Ellington, Thurgood Marshall, James Baldwin, and Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are all among the famous people who had to experience Dooky Chase to truly understand why Ray Charles would namecheck it in his art.