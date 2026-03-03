Ray Charles Loved This Restaurant So Much, He Wrote Lyrics About It

There isn't a city quite like New Orleans, especially if you are a musician. Known as the birthplace of jazz, "The Big Easy" helped shape the iconic sound of great artists like Louis Armstrong and Earl King. It also shaped their palate. In fact, Ray Charles loved one restaurant so much that he incorporated it into the lyrics of his song, "Early in the Morning." This eatery and its Creole dishes, which lured Charles with their siren call, is Dooky Chase. The spot is so good that the only thing longer than its history and accolades is the laundry list of celebrities who have dined there.

Dooky Chase opened its doors in 1941. It's where music, civil rights, and good food all converged together. Charles enjoyed Dooky Chase's red beans and rice and would order it along with some perfect fried chicken. Known as the Queen of Creole Cuisine, Leah Chase — Dooky's wife — was the brain and culinary genius behind the eats that had Charles singing about his dining experience. Her red beans became as famous as the pink chef jacket she would wear. Leah passed away in 2019, and today, her grandson runs the kitchen.