7 Store-Bought Chocolate Croissants, Ranked Worst To Best

My first point of contention with 7 Days soft baked croissants is that the box contained six croissants and not seven. Seven croissants? Seven days of the week? I feel like this was a big miss for the brand, but it wasn't the reason they came in last place.

Right off the bat, you can see the packaging image and the actual croissant did not match. There was not an overwhelming amount of chocolate flowing out of this croissant, but I will say, there was a lot in there — more than meets the eye from my picture. However, the chocolate was very milky and far too sweet. It tasted wildly processed with little natural cocoa to be found. What's more was the texture. As you can see from the picture, the inside of the "croissant" was literally bread. There was a light flakiness to the outside layer, but the inside felt and tasted like bakery bread. Don't look for lamentation here.

Taste and texture both failed my assessment, which meant 7 Days had no shot for a higher placement. These were also hard to find, which meant I ended up purchasing them on Amazon — something I will never do again. With no positives to report, 7 Days earned its last place spot. This is definitely a food you should avoid.