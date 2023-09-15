Trader Joe's New Croissants Are A Chocolate Lover's Dream Come True

Trader Joe's is loved by shoppers across America for its friendly customer service and plethora of interesting and delicious products — like the store's famous version of takeout-style orange chicken. For many avid Trader Joe's fans, part of the fun of visiting the store is seeing what new food items have been added to the inventory. So far, it's been a good year for new products, as the grocer kicked off the summer by releasing a fun, party-style celebration cake gelato and now has shoppers talking about the new double chocolate croissants that were recently spotted in the store by a fan account on Instagram.

According to the comments below the post, many shoppers who have yet to try the new croissants are incredibly excited to get their hands on them. This makes sense considering regular Trader Joe's chocolate croissants — which feature a plain pastry with melty chocolate inside — were already incredibly popular with shoppers. Now, the store seems to have taken the chocolatey goodness up to the next level, with the new croissants including not only gooey chocolate inside but also chocolate-flavored pastry on the outside.