Making The Viral Cookie Croissant Couldn't Be Easier
Social media is full of clever upgrades for ordinary foods, and croissants are especially popular when creating a mash-up. There are croffles that turn croissants into waffles, cretzels that twist croissant dough into a flaky pretzel shape, and who can forget the famous marriage of croissants and donuts by French pastry chef Dominique Ansel that gave birth to the hybrid Cronut? It was only a matter of time before someone combined cookie dough with the versatile croissant.
The person responsible for this genius creation was Stéphane Louvard, a pastry chef working at a Parisian bakery, who tried it on a whim. The crookie, as it's now called, was so popular that it earned a regular spot on the menu. It also captured the attention of social media users, making it a sweet and viral sensation across all platforms, with one Reddit user saying that crookies are "like a better version of a chocolate croissant."
Part of the appeal of the crookie is how easily it's made with ingredients you can find in most grocery stores. Baked croissants are sliced open, and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough are placed inside. Two more chunks of dough are added to the top before being popped into the oven to bake. The result is a gooey, flaky pastry mashup that couldn't be easier to make.
The possibilities are endless
Some of the best pastry recipes allow the baker to play around with the ingredients, and the crookie recipe is no exception. If you're making your cookie dough from scratch, you can try adding a bit of extra chocolate chips for more gooeyness, or experiment with substituting M&Ms for the chocolate chips. If you're feeling extra adventurous, switch it up by using peanut butter cookie dough along with some chocolate chips.
Feel free to include some toppings to add flavor and texture. Chopped nuts sprinkled on the top of the crookie before baking will add crunch, or a sprinkle of flaked sea salt can offer a savory balance to the sweet chocolate and is why salt is the secret ingredient in most great desserts. Whether you stick to the original recipe or add your own touches, the end result will always be a decadent treat.
There's no need to book a flight to Paris when rich and gooey crookie goodness can be made easily in your very own kitchen. The best part is that the ingredients are as close as your nearest supermarket. Bon appetit!