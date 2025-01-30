Making The Viral Cookie Croissant Couldn't Be Easier

Social media is full of clever upgrades for ordinary foods, and croissants are especially popular when creating a mash-up. There are croffles that turn croissants into waffles, cretzels that twist croissant dough into a flaky pretzel shape, and who can forget the famous marriage of croissants and donuts by French pastry chef Dominique Ansel that gave birth to the hybrid Cronut? It was only a matter of time before someone combined cookie dough with the versatile croissant.

The person responsible for this genius creation was Stéphane Louvard, a pastry chef working at a Parisian bakery, who tried it on a whim. The crookie, as it's now called, was so popular that it earned a regular spot on the menu. It also captured the attention of social media users, making it a sweet and viral sensation across all platforms, with one Reddit user saying that crookies are "like a better version of a chocolate croissant."

Part of the appeal of the crookie is how easily it's made with ingredients you can find in most grocery stores. Baked croissants are sliced open, and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough are placed inside. Two more chunks of dough are added to the top before being popped into the oven to bake. The result is a gooey, flaky pastry mashup that couldn't be easier to make.