4 Cheapest Stores To Buy Milk In 2026

Grocery shopping can get quite expensive, so it's important to know all the tips to save money on groceries, such as sticking to your shopping list and buying store brands when possible. Another good tip is to know which grocery stores offer the most affordable food and drink essentials, such as milk. Just about everyone buys milk (unless you're dairy-free, in which case, the prices of those options are a different story), and it's easy to go through quickly, especially if you have a big family. With this in mind, you should know which stores offer the cheapest milk.

To prevent you from having to track this yourself, we have compiled a list of some of the best milk prices at a few different stores. So which stores have the best milk prices? Though they may fluctuate, we found the best are at Target, Kroger, Walmart, and Aldi.

These four stores offered much lower prices than some of their competitors. In fact, you may want to avoid buying milk at some of these other stores. For example, a gallon of milk at Wegmans costs $4.65, and a gallon at Whole Foods is priced at $4.39 — both of these are almost double the cost of the cheapest option on this list (more on that later). Pavilions has a slightly better price, with a gallon costing $3.99. And while Costco and Trader Joe's have decent prices — $3.66 and $3.49 per gallon, respectively — there are still a few cheaper options out there that are better for your wallet.