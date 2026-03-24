4 Cheapest Stores To Buy Milk In 2026
Grocery shopping can get quite expensive, so it's important to know all the tips to save money on groceries, such as sticking to your shopping list and buying store brands when possible. Another good tip is to know which grocery stores offer the most affordable food and drink essentials, such as milk. Just about everyone buys milk (unless you're dairy-free, in which case, the prices of those options are a different story), and it's easy to go through quickly, especially if you have a big family. With this in mind, you should know which stores offer the cheapest milk.
To prevent you from having to track this yourself, we have compiled a list of some of the best milk prices at a few different stores. So which stores have the best milk prices? Though they may fluctuate, we found the best are at Target, Kroger, Walmart, and Aldi.
These four stores offered much lower prices than some of their competitors. In fact, you may want to avoid buying milk at some of these other stores. For example, a gallon of milk at Wegmans costs $4.65, and a gallon at Whole Foods is priced at $4.39 — both of these are almost double the cost of the cheapest option on this list (more on that later). Pavilions has a slightly better price, with a gallon costing $3.99. And while Costco and Trader Joe's have decent prices — $3.66 and $3.49 per gallon, respectively — there are still a few cheaper options out there that are better for your wallet.
Target, $3.49 per gallon
If you're a frequent Target shopper, then you'll be happy to know that it has one of the cheapest milk options out there. A gallon of Good & Gather milk at Target costs just $3.49. This is nearly a full dollar cheaper than Whole Foods and more than a dollar cheaper than what Wegmans offers. A dollar may not seem like much, but it makes a difference over time — especially given how frequently some families need to buy milk. For example, if you and your family go through one gallon of milk per week, then you'll save a total of 52 bucks in a year, just by choosing to buy it at Target instead of Whole Foods. That extra money can go toward other household necessities or toward buying some fun products, like some of the best Good & Gather snacks at Target.
Kroger, $3.49 per gallon
There are plenty of good reasons to shop at Kroger — if you have one near you (unfortunately, there are some states where you won't find a single Kroger) — and the price of milk just so happens to be one of them. Kroger actually matches Target when it comes to the price of milk: you can find a gallon for $3.49 there. This means you have some flexibility — you can shop at either store and find the same milk. And if Kroger is already where you prefer to do your grocery shopping, then you don't need to do anything differently to find affordable milk. And while you're there, be sure to check out the 10 Kroger dupes that put name brands to shame, such as its coconut and caramel fudge cookies or its freeze-dried raspberries in dark chocolate.
Walmart, $3.22 per gallon
While Target and Kroger offer undeniably great prices on milk gallons, you can actually do a little bit better if you choose to shop at Walmart. There, you'll find a gallon of Great Value milk for just $3.22. This is a 27-cent difference, which may not seem like much, so it's up to you if you think that it's worth it to go out of your way to buy milk at Walmart instead of Target or Kroger — that difference can still add up over time and save you a few bucks. But, regardless, if you already do your grocery shopping at Walmart, then you can rest easy knowing that it's offering one of the cheapest gallons of milk — especially in comparison to some of the most overpriced grocery chains that you'll find in America. To put things into perspective, one of those chains, Erewhon, sells a gallon of (organic) milk for a whopping $9.99.
Aldi, $2.49 per gallon
Finally, for the cheapest milk option out there, you should head over to none other than Aldi, a discount chain grocery store known for its low prices. At Aldi, you can buy a gallon of Friendly Farms milk for just $2.49. This price is even a full dollar less than the Target and Kroger prices, which, as we discussed earlier, can make quite a big difference over time. In fact, those extra 52 dollars can go a long way at Aldi, thanks to having low prices overall, especially if you keep in mind some tricks for shopping at Aldi on a budget (such as picking private-label items over name-brand or planning your weekly meals around Aldi deals). And, in an even more significant difference, Aldi's milk price is nearly half the price of Wegmans' and Whole Foods'. All in all, Target, Kroger, and Walmart are fantastic options for cheap items, but if you're looking for the best possible price, it's time to take a trip to your local Aldi.