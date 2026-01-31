10 Kroger Dupes That Put The Name Brands To Shame

That bi-weekly trip to the grocery store can often leave your pockets sore, so who doesn't love getting a good deal on groceries? Many people are resorting to buying retro grocery staples due to inflation, but a change in snacking habits isn't always the best way to cut costs. Instead, buying store-brand versions of your favorite snacks is a great way to avoid overspending at the grocery store.

As someone who grew up in a family that exclusively shopped at Kroger, I've been testing out its cheap store-brand replicas of popular products for years. Kroger was a pioneer of the private-labeled store brand concept, starting all the way back in the early 1900's with its founder Barney Kroger. The store has even spun off its products into multiple different generic brands, including Simple Truth and Private Selection. If you don't have a Kroger near you, you can also find its branded products at other stores, which include regional chains like Smith's, Fred Meyer, and Harris Teeter.

The best part about saving money by buying Kroger-branded snacks is that they taste just as good as — or even better than — the original. Why spend more money when you can get something better for an amazing price? As the old saying goes, practice makes perfect; Kroger has a lot of practice manufacturing its own versions of beloved snacks — and I've perfected eating them. Below is a selection of my favorite Kroger products that made me swear off buying the name-brand version ever again.