7 Store-Bought Croissants, Ranked Worst To Best
On any given Sunday, you can find me at a local cafe enjoying a coffee drink with way too much cream and a freshly baked croissant. I'll also have my laptop handy for some fun fiction writing. What better way to get inspired? However, coffee shop items can be super pricey, which is why store-bought coffee and pastries are an important part of a balanced financial diet. When it comes to croissants, I am a picky creature, so I decided to see if there were any store-bought options that came close to my local pâtisserie. I found seven grocery store brands that are nationally known to see if any can stand up to local bake shops.
Crispy, flaky, moist, buttery — it's time to see if any of the big-name stores can win me over when it comes to my favorite morning treat. From Costco to Trader Joe's, let's see if these popular brands have what it takes.
How I ranked 7 store-bought croissant brands
For this taste test, I went to all the big-name stores to grab their bakery versions of a butter croissant. I brought all the containers home and had an enjoyable feast.
The main goals were to assess taste and texture. A flaky croissant is a must, and the butter needs to shine through the flavor profile. I had high standards, and that fact was definitely revealed within this taste test. I tried each croissant plain, added some jam, and I even turned a few into some epic sandwiches.
7. Favorite Day
Last on my list was Target's Favorite Day brand. I was able to get the mini croissants package from the bakery section, but I know some stores carry the full-size option. You get 11 mini croissants for $3.99 — such a random number for the price. What happened to a dozen? Bizarre quantity notwithstanding, I still gave them a go.
When it came to texture, these croissants were very doughy and quite heavy, to the point that they seemed undercooked. You won't find a flaky croissant here. When you pull the croissant apart, it's one massive blob of dough. Don't look for lamination marks; you won't find many, if any.
Regarding taste, there was lots of salt, which made me wonder what else was used in this ingredient list. Upon further examination, I did find some big words and corn syrup, but it's unclear if ingredients were truly the problem. And when it came to butter, I'd say the taste of this one leaned towards margarine versus something more natural. Overall, these weren't horrible, but I am a picky croissant eater. These just weren't for me.
6. Marketside
Next up is the Marketside brand from Walmart's bakery section. In this container, you get four sandwich-style croissants for just under $5.
Overall, these croissants were not croissant-like. They were moist and dense without any flaky layers on the inside. The exterior had a tougher texture, too. If you bite into a croissant and you don't make an instant mess, I don't trust it.
The taste was something else altogether. There was no butter flavor, but there were some light salty notes in the background. But croissant? Absolutely not. This flavor profile was more of a cross between white bread and challah bread. I'm not going to say that's a bad combo, which is why they didn't place last, but if you're craving a nice, buttery croissant, this ain't it. Compared to the Target ingredient list, this one had a lot of the same. I am not sure where the challah bread vibes came from. Add a weird aftertaste, and these were a definite no from me.
5. Specially Selected
Unlike some of the other stores, Aldi had a few croissant options, and neither savory version did super well. Placing fifth was the Specially Selected brand. In this container, you get six sandwich-style croissants for $3.49.
Just like the Walmart option, these are not croissants. Again, these are akin to something like challah bread with a touch of sweetness and light butter. To be clear, these were tasty, but they are not the classic croissant experience I was looking for.
When it came to texture, these were somewhat dense and didn't have a lot of layers on the inside. Yes, there was definitely lamination compared to the others on this list, but they were nothing special and felt like a processed bread item. They were better than some of the other brands, but that's not saying much.
4. Bake Shop
Aldi's lineup was larger than the others, but it wasn't super impressive. Taking the fourth place spot is the store's Bake Shop brand — an Aldi original. In this container, you get 12 mini croissants for $2.79. This is a tastier option than Target when it comes to minis, along with a lot of the other croissants thus far, plus you get more for less within the container.
While these croissants still tasted more like bread than a buttery pastry, the lack of flavor did work in its favor here. These are a decent base for sweet or savory toppings. This croissant was also lighter than the others with internal lamination, which pushed them ahead of the rest.
Were these great? No, but at this point in the list, they are the closest thing to something I can truly call a croissant, and while it's not saying much, it's saying something. If you're an Aldi shopper and need that croissant fix, you can easily upgrade store-bought croissants with a few items.
3. Trader Joe's
Breaking into the top three is Trader Joe's butter croissants. You can find these croissants in the bakery section. Each package contains three croissants for $3.99. This is still a good deal when compared to coffee shop pricing, but this is the least amount per package in the group.
What's great about these sandwich-style croissants is the size. You may only get three, but they are the biggest in the bunch. If you're looking for the perfect croissant to stack with ham, cheese, and other goodies, this one is it. And hey, skip the bread and make your next grilled cheese on a croissant instead!
I liked that TJ's croissants tasted fresher than most, as if they were made in-house or the same day. In a lot of ways, this option most closely resembled a real croissant you'd get at a coffee shop or bakery, as they had internal flaky layers, they were light, and they had a soft interior. The flavoring was also closer to what I'd expect from a tried-and-true croissant. You'll find some light butter notes without too much salt. These aren't the best in the bunch, but I would absolutely buy them again.
2. Whole Foods
The second-place spot goes to Whole Paycheck, aka Whole Foods. I'm half kidding here, but with the highest price tag in the group, it had to be said. For a package of four croissants, you're paying out $7.49. Ouch. But with a second-place finish and an in-house bakery to back up the quality, they may be worth it, depending on your croissant preferences.
Why did Whole Foods place second? This option smells like a croissant and even pulls apart like a croissant. This version is medium density and a little dry, but it has a lot of layers and great flavor. It's not sweet or salty — it's what I call balanced, which means you can choose whichever toppings you'd like. There are so many foods you can stuff inside a croissant.
While this one was good, there was one option that was great, and it won't break the bank. Keep reading to see the king of kings when it comes to store-bought croissants.
1. Costco
Can you beat 12 large bakery croissants for $6? Not on this list. Coming in first and taking the croissant title is Costco. The warehouse brand's bakery croissants are the best bang for your buck and taste fresh-baked, because they are — each and every day at the store. This is a Costco bakery item that's worth the buy.
Costco's croissants are large and have the most lamination on the list. The texture is closest to a pâtisserie, for sure. While these aren't Parisian-level (even though croissants weren't always French), they are a great option for pricing and purpose. You can dress these up with jams or marmalades and also go savory with spreads and sandwiches. The light butter flavor is subtle, meaning it doesn't lean sweet or savory. Toast this one up, add your favorite butter, and you're good to go.
What I love most about Costco's option is that they smell like they were just made, and they taste clean and natural. You won't find any weird aftertastes from preservatives. These really are the best in the bunch, and for the price, these are a steal. Skip the coffee shop and head right to Costco for your morning pastry fix. Your wallet will thank you. And if you feel like the quantity is just too high, get creative with this list of what to do with all those leftover Costco croissants!