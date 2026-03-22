7 Store-Bought Croissants, Ranked Worst To Best

On any given Sunday, you can find me at a local cafe enjoying a coffee drink with way too much cream and a freshly baked croissant. I'll also have my laptop handy for some fun fiction writing. What better way to get inspired? However, coffee shop items can be super pricey, which is why store-bought coffee and pastries are an important part of a balanced financial diet. When it comes to croissants, I am a picky creature, so I decided to see if there were any store-bought options that came close to my local pâtisserie. I found seven grocery store brands that are nationally known to see if any can stand up to local bake shops.

Crispy, flaky, moist, buttery — it's time to see if any of the big-name stores can win me over when it comes to my favorite morning treat. From Costco to Trader Joe's, let's see if these popular brands have what it takes.