Skip The Bread And Make Your Next Grilled Cheese On A Croissant
A grilled cheese might be one of the simplest sandwiches, but it still packs a delicious punch. By layering your favorite melted cheeses between two toasted and buttered slices of bread, you'll get a crispy, creamy, and cheesy taste in every bite. A croissant is also one of the simplest snacks, but its soft, buttery, and flaky goodness delivers more than enough to satisfy. Sometimes when you combine two simple things, you create something with depth. And when you combine grilled cheese with a croissant, you create a simple sandwich that's rich with flavor. And there are delicious reasons why this is one of the best mouthwatering spins on a classic grilled cheese.
The crunchiness of the toasted bread on a conventional grilled cheese sandwich is very pleasing. However, when you substitute that bread with a croissant, the crumbly and flaky layers of the croissant provide your grilled cheese sandwich with more texture while still preserving that crispiness. How? Because for the best grilled cheese croissant, you should fry the croissant inside out and pack the melted cheese in between the "outside" of the bread, leaving its "inside" exposed. This will create layers of gooey cheese just beneath crispy flakes and a toasty bread exterior. The original grilled cheese is great. But this is the remix. Make your grilled cheese croissant even more creative with delicious cheese and croissant combinations.
Use these cheese combos for your grilled cheese croissant
The options are plentiful when it comes to picking the best cheeses for your grilled cheese sandwich, so there are lots of delicious combinations you can go with. If you melt some smoked gouda and smoked cheddar in your croissant, you'll have an explosion of nutty, sour, sweet, and tangy flavors in your sandwich. Add some parmesan to that combo for another layer of umami flavor that will give your grilled cheese sandwich lots of savory richness.
You can also go with a melted mix of cheddar, gruyere, Havarti, and parmesan for a tangy, nutty, buttery, and umami flavored grilled cheese croissant. A combination of brie cheese, white cheddar, parmesan, Monterey Jack, and gruyere in your sandwich will give it a delectably piquant, buttery, nutty, and savory flavor profile. Once you've got your preferred cheese combo, now it's time to pick your croissant.
Use these croissants for your grilled cheese sandwich
There are actually several types of croissants that you can choose from to make your grilled cheese sandwich. Try layering your grilled cheese between a Pain Au Chocolat croissant. With its chunks of chocolate baked into the bread, this croissant will give your grilled cheese sandwich the classic flavor pairing of cheese and chocolate. You can also get a chocolatey upgrade by making candy bar croissants. If you love butter, then you'll want to make your grilled cheese with a Croissant Au Beurre. It's made with so much butter that it will load your grilled cheese with sweet and creamy goodness.
For some added dried grape sweetness, fix your grilled cheese with a Pain Aux Raisins croissant. Its raisins will give your sandwich some sugary flavor. If you enjoy almonds, a Croissant Aux Amandes will give your grilled cheese a layer of sliced almonds for some added nutty flavor and extra crunch. However, you won't be able to fry the outside of this croissant since its outer crust is layered with almonds. Halve this croissant and just fry the inside layers before filling the halves with melted cheese. No matter which croissant you choose, you're going to love your remixed grilled cheese sandwich.