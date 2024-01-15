Skip The Bread And Make Your Next Grilled Cheese On A Croissant

A grilled cheese might be one of the simplest sandwiches, but it still packs a delicious punch. By layering your favorite melted cheeses between two toasted and buttered slices of bread, you'll get a crispy, creamy, and cheesy taste in every bite. A croissant is also one of the simplest snacks, but its soft, buttery, and flaky goodness delivers more than enough to satisfy. Sometimes when you combine two simple things, you create something with depth. And when you combine grilled cheese with a croissant, you create a simple sandwich that's rich with flavor. And there are delicious reasons why this is one of the best mouthwatering spins on a classic grilled cheese.

The crunchiness of the toasted bread on a conventional grilled cheese sandwich is very pleasing. However, when you substitute that bread with a croissant, the crumbly and flaky layers of the croissant provide your grilled cheese sandwich with more texture while still preserving that crispiness. How? Because for the best grilled cheese croissant, you should fry the croissant inside out and pack the melted cheese in between the "outside" of the bread, leaving its "inside" exposed. This will create layers of gooey cheese just beneath crispy flakes and a toasty bread exterior. The original grilled cheese is great. But this is the remix. Make your grilled cheese croissant even more creative with delicious cheese and croissant combinations.