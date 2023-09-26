Upgrade Store-Bought Croissants With A Sheet Pan And Some Chocolate

Among the best French pastries you need to try, croissants are one European staple that has won the hearts and mouths of many Americans. First debuting on the culinary scene in Austria as a kipferl, this eventual bready delight gained insurmountable popularity when puffed pastry became the most essential element of French croissants. Once these flaky delicacies were introduced to Americans in the early 1980s by way of premade frozen dough, the rest is history.

As it turns out, you don't have to consider yourself an amazing at-home pastry chef to enjoy a delicious, evenly layered croissant. In many respects, packaged croissants have become standard fare in grocery store bakeries. If you've been buying these buttery crescent-shaped goods, you might be looking for a fun and convenient way to upgrade your daily dose.

Sure enough, with a sizable handful of your favorite chocolate chips, you're only one step away from transforming these versatile baked goods into a decadent and rich breakfast pastry. Instead of spending hours in your kitchen laminating buttery dough and wrapping it around bars of chocolate to recreate traditional pain au chocolat, you can make a similar version at home in only a fraction of the time with just store-bought croissants, chocolate chips, and a small stint in your oven. Just slice them open, add some chocolate chips, and bake.