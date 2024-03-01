We Tasted And Ranked Brach's New Easter Brunch Jelly Beans

Restaurants looking to entice eaters into their Easter buffets have proclaimed in ads that "You deserve more for Easter brunch than jelly beans and chocolate eggs" (via The Kansas City Star). Well, for Easter brunching season 2024, Brach's is turning the tables on that idea and using Easter brunch food and drink staples as flavor inspirations for new jelly beans.

In a press release, via PR Newswire, Lauren Pezza, director of Brach's and seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company, said, "For more than a century, BRACH'S Jelly Beans have been fostering sweet, springtime connections across generations, and there's no better way to celebrate the season than with our new BRACH'S Easter Brunch Jelly Beans." She added, "Whether you plan to host or attend a brunch, add to an Easter basket, use to fill eggs, or simply indulge in the fun flavors right out of the bag, BRACH'S new Easter Brunch Jelly Beans deliver a unique flavor experience that is best shared together."

In this new bag of tricks, the Easter Brunch Jelly Beans feature six limited-edition flavors: Berry Smoothie, Blueberry Maple Pancake, Caramel Cold Brew, Chocolate Glazed Donut, Cinnamon Roll, and Mimosa. I got my hands on a bag and am ready to spill the beans about which are the best, and which ones perhaps aren't. This ranking is based off of taste, flavor, and capturing the spirit of brunch. You can read more about the methodology at the end of this article

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.