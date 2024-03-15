We Tasted 7 Chocolate Bunnies And Ranked Them From Worst To Best
As Easter draws near, the age-old tradition of indulging in chocolate bunnies takes center stage. As synonymous with the holiday as egg painting, egg hunts, and pastel decorations, these delectable treats hold a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of many. But in a sea of options, which bunny truly reigns supreme?
With baskets brimming with possibilities, I embarked on a mission to decipher the chocolatey hierarchy. Armed with a discerning palate and a passion for sugar, I undertook the enviable task of taste-testing seven renowned chocolate bunny brands, aiming to crown the ultimate champion, so you can choose the best option for your Easter festivities.
Navigating through a spectrum of cocoa content, craftsmanship, and whimsical designs, my goal was to separate the confectionery champions and the mere contenders. From the initial snap of the chocolate shell to the lingering notes of sweetness, every bite held the promise of uncovering the next chocolatey revelation. Let's see which hare actually won the race!
7. Russell Stover
Russell Stover is an iconic box-brand candy that I thought would make a dent on this list. This was the stuff of gold when it came to Valentine's Day gifts and special celebrations in my younger years. Quite frankly, the brand's milk chocolate bunny was a big letdown, and here's why.
The chocolate tasted weird, and that's really the best word to describe it. There was no rich milk flavor to be found. Compared to the others on the list, this bunny was a little bitter and bland. I did find some subtle fruity notes in the aftertaste, but they were few and far between. Plus, that touch of complexity didn't mesh with the overall chocolate flavor profile.
While this one was a cheap Easter option, ringing it at under $3.00, the bunny itself left much to be desired. It was a solid, half-profile textured design, but it wasn't super thick. meaning, you don't get much bang for this cheap buck. At the end of the day, this one works in a pinch, and I'm sure the kids will like it, but this isn't high-quality chocolate. I would suggest looking for another option to fill your baskets this holiday season.
6. Frankford
Up next was Frankford, a brand I'd never heard of, but apparently they've been around for 75 years. I'm big enough to say I may be late to this confection party, but what I found in my assessment didn't spark any desire to dig further.
This chocolate bunny option was cheap, ringing in well under $2.00. When it came to size and design, this one was almost identical to Russell Stover. It's a solid, half-profile textured design that, like the others, is traditional in look and shape.
When it came to taste, Frankford's bunny option was fine. It tasted like your average milk chocolate with light hints of fruit, but it wasn't very sweet. The flavor also died out by the time I was ready to swallow each bite. While I don't have much else to report, I will say this is a solid Easter basket option for kids, as the taste is typical and the price is right. However, if you're looking for a gourmet addition to your Easter basket, Frankford isn't it.
5. Favorite Day
Landing in 5th place is Target's Favorite Day brand, and overall, this was a solid milk chocolate bunny experience. In one sense, it did taste a lot like Frankford's with a pretty typical milk chocolate base, but it was noticeably sweeter. The sugary goodness lingered long after the bite, showcasing the richness of the milk chocolate and the clear additions to the ingredient list. I did find some subtle hints of fruit, too, but to be clear: there wasn't anything truly special about this bunny. It tasted great and will do the trick for Easter baskets.
Like the others on the list, Favorite Day looked the same with a half-profile, solid, textured design. Target features this option for $2.00, so to me, this would be my go-to cheap option for the kids, as the taste is on point for a brand that doesn't specialize in chocolate creations. When it comes to quick, easy, and cheap, head to Target for all your Easter needs.
4. Hershey's
As we cross the line into the top four chocolate Easter bunnies, this is where the brands on this list really step it up. Most know that Hershey's is the king of chocolate in the U.S., as the Hershey's brand has been around for more than 125 years and features an array of beloved products. Heck, it even has its own theme park. When it comes to chocolate Easter bunnies, they did a stellar job.
What stood out the most about this chocolate bunny was the size. This one was solid with a textured design, but it was way thicker than the others by a quarter inch. When it came to flavor, this one tasted as expected, too, offering that quintessential chocolate deliciousness of Hershey's in bunny form. It's rich and sugary — just the way you want your Easter bunnies. The flavor is tried and true Hershey's leaving you satisfied after just one bite.
If you like Hershey's chocolate, you'll love this option, and to me, this one was also worth the price. Ringing in at a little over $4.00, you get not only a great size for your money but a taste that you know delivers.
3. Reese's
Locking in the third-place spot with a much-deserved bronze medal is Reese's version of the chocolate bunny. This one features that signature Reese's peanut butter you know and love covered in the brand's sweet and sugary milk chocolate. It was super decadent, and I honestly couldn't put it down. I may or may not have eaten the entire thing in one sitting.
If you need more convincing, this was essentially a Reese's cup in bunny form, and it was absolutely delicious. The bunny was super thick, too, with ample smooth and creamy peanut butter stuffed inside. It was a lot to take in, but in little bites, it was perfection — from taste to the chocolate to peanut butter ratio.
This chocolate bunny option was one of the more expensive items on the list, ringing in a little over $4.00, but honestly, it's worth it. You get a lot of chocolate, guaranteed Reese's flavor, and the promise of happy faces and bellies on Easter morning. If peanut butter is your thing and you like the taste of Reese's, this is a must for your Easter festivities.
2. Ghirardelli
When it comes to Ghirardelli, I don't love or hate this brand, but there was something about this bunny that made me want to eat the entire thing in one sitting. It featured a rich milk chocolate that was smooth and decadent, offering a flavor profile way beyond the other chocolates on this list.
As for the bunny itself, it had a smooth chocolate texture, but it was hollow and thin. Unfortunately, with one bite, the bunny broke in my hand. It's the main reason it was moved to second place out of first during the taste test.
However, I appreciated the uniqueness of this design, as it had a cute smile with its ears turned down, unlike the rest of the options out there. This one tied with our first-place winner as the most expensive on the list, ringing in at over $4.00, but if you're someone looking for a good chocolate bunny with an elevated flavor profile, Ghiradelli won't let you down.
1. Lindt
My top choice for Easter baskets this year is Lindt's Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate. Best known for their Lindor Truffles, this brand really nailed that quintessential milk chocolate flavor that doesn't taste like a grocery store candy. It truly tasted like it was made at a small shop in Europe. The chocolate had depth, and while it hit a little bitter on the backend, that complexity cut the sweet milk chocolate flavoring to balance out the profile perfectly.
Like Ghiradelli, this option also featured a 3D profile with a smooth texture and an easy bite. However, where Ghiradelli (literally) fell apart, Lindt took over with a thicker layer of chocolate for a stronger shell. This one also gives you a little more bang for your buck with more chocolate to be enjoyed.
With a traditional look and high-end chocolate taste for under $5.00, my recommendation this Easter is a Lindt bunny in every basket. From taste to texture, you're promised decadent indulgence with every bite!
Methodology
For this taste test, I sought out and purchased seven different chocolate bunny options. I personally taste-tested each brand and ranked the bunnies mainly on taste. However, the structure and quality of each bunny, along with pricing, did factor into my assessment.