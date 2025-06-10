14 Best Moments Ina Garten Gave Us On Barefoot Contessa

Ina Garten is an American institution, and so is her TV show. Barefoot Contessa, which is named after Ina Garten's food store, graced our screens regularly for almost two decades before the show's original run finished in 2021. The series was one of the most popular long-running shows on Food Network, and nowadays the channel barely goes a day without broadcasting a rerun of one of its many episodes. As such, Barefoot Contessa has burned into the public's consciousness, and many of its moments are talking points for folks who love both the show and Garten's cooking.

With nearly 20 years of episodes, though, how can you choose which moments are the best? Luckily, we've done the hard work for you. We've trawled back through the televisual history books to identify which of those moments in Barefoot Contessa stand out, either because they showcase Ina's family life in a surprisingly intimate way, or because they give us a glimpse of her sparkling social scene. Elsewhere, key moments stand out due to Garten's generosity, or because of her seemingly easy access to some of the most famous people in the world ... Michelle Obama, anyone?