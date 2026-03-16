The Technique Behind Texas Roadhouse's Perfectly Sliced Steaks

Texas Roadhouse is a popular destination for steak lovers, and it's easy to see why with a successful balance between quality, affordability, and convenience. Perhaps the most important part of that formula is a perfectly sliced steak, every time. And how they do it is with a capable set of human hands.

Every Texas Roadhouse has a designated meat cutter on staff, who is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served. They work inside a room kept at 34 degrees Fahrenheit, inspecting larger pieces of beef by eye and feel for appropriate marbling throughout before cutting. Starting at one end of the beef, they slice the appropriate steaks all the way through, with consistency being vital.

The business is built on providing good value to customers, so it's key that every steak be a certain size and thickness. After cutting meat for thousands of diners a week, these experts are able to tell the difference between a 12 and 14-ounce steak without using a scale. They're also responsible for trimming any undesirable connective or fatty tissue from the edges, with an ideal ratio of 90% meat to 10% fat.