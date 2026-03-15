The Best Mexican Restaurant Chain Is A Southern California Gem
Mexican restaurants have been a beloved segment of the American dining scene ever since the first ones opened about 100 years ago in the American Southwest, thanks to a large regional population of Mexican immigrants. One of these pioneering restaurants has been successful enough through the decades to be ranked first among the best Mexican restaurant chains.
El Cholo first opened its doors in Los Angeles in 1923, and despite the relative proximity to Mexico, a sign outside the restaurant described it as "Spanish food," presumably for the unfamiliar American palate. The name "El Cholo Spanish Café" stuck even as LA became familiar with Mexican cuisine, and El Cholo gradually expanded to six locations, all family-owned from day one.
Diners at El Cholo can expect the usual Mexican restaurant fare of tamales, tacos, enchiladas, and more, done in an authentically old-school style. It may not feel as conceptually fresh as what other restaurants offer in the ultra-competitive Los Angeles market, but there's a reason it's been around for a century and continues to offer hearty food and strong margaritas.
El Cholo's place in history
El Cholo calls itself LA's first Mexican restaurant, but the truth is that it was also one of the first anywhere in the country. Being first comes with the opportunity to make a lasting impact, and El Cholo certainly did so: it's commonly credited with introducing the burrito to the United States in 1930.
As a long-lasting LA restaurant, El Cholo has also been a favorite haunt of celebrities, including Jack Nicholson, Elizabeth Taylor, Magic Johnson, Don Francisco from "Sabado Gigante," Paul and Linda McCartney, Madonna, and many more. When asked by the "Mythical Kitchen" podcast, Tom Hanks revealed his last meal would be the Taste of History platter from El Cholo: a rolled beef taco, pork tamale, cheese enchilada, and chili relleno.
It's safe to say that Mexican restaurants in America might be a bit different without El Cholo. It not only helped establish that Mexican food can support an American restaurant, but that Mexican restaurants could be popular or even cool. The Mexican chain restaurants taking over the US, like Taco John's and Bubbakoo's Burritos, don't owe everything to El Cholo. But maybe a little bit.