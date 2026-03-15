The Best Mexican Restaurant Chain Is A Southern California Gem

Mexican restaurants have been a beloved segment of the American dining scene ever since the first ones opened about 100 years ago in the American Southwest, thanks to a large regional population of Mexican immigrants. One of these pioneering restaurants has been successful enough through the decades to be ranked first among the best Mexican restaurant chains.

El Cholo first opened its doors in Los Angeles in 1923, and despite the relative proximity to Mexico, a sign outside the restaurant described it as "Spanish food," presumably for the unfamiliar American palate. The name "El Cholo Spanish Café" stuck even as LA became familiar with Mexican cuisine, and El Cholo gradually expanded to six locations, all family-owned from day one.

Diners at El Cholo can expect the usual Mexican restaurant fare of tamales, tacos, enchiladas, and more, done in an authentically old-school style. It may not feel as conceptually fresh as what other restaurants offer in the ultra-competitive Los Angeles market, but there's a reason it's been around for a century and continues to offer hearty food and strong margaritas.