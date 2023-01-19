Mythical Kitchen Served Tom Hanks His 'Last Meal'

During his appearance on Mythical Kitchen, Tom Hanks made it clear that if he were facing the grave, he'd be sure to not only stick to a single last meal, but rather, a last breakfast, a last lunch, and a last dinner. As Hanks explained, he'd start with challah French toast doused in Cary's sugar-free syrup (which is an interesting health-conscious choice for one's deathbed, all things considered). For lunch, it would have to be an In-N-Out Double-Double (which is also the preferred In-N-Out order for celebrity chefs like Anthony Bourdain and Preeti Mistry, per Eater) with a diet Coke. For a little fresh vegetable action, he'd dig into a Greek salad with avocado and calamari served with a side of pita with taramasalata, a creamy fish roe dip.

But onto the grand finale: dinner. For that, Hanks said he would call in the Taste of History platter from El Cholo, a California chain that touts itself as "the best Mexican food in Los Angeles," and a diet Dr. Pepper. To cap things off, he'd have a white chocolate coconut bundt cake for dessert. While Hanks' meal is certainly specific, he told Mythical Kitchen that he'd be just as happy putting his endmost bites in the hands of a chef at a wonderful restaurant. If you end up watching the full video to see Hanks actually tuck into the meal — which, dear reader, he does — we promise it's anything but morbid.