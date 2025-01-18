The Canned Vegetable Soup That's One Of The Unhealthiest

One of the main reasons why you should (maybe) skip out on Amy's Organic Low-Fat Chunky Vegetable Soup is due to the dish's sodium levels. Just one cup of this canned vegetable soup racks up a hefty 720 milligrams of sodium, which is about a third of your daily value. Despite being low in fat, this canned soup might be a bit too salty to be considered a go-to "healthy" option. A high-sodium diet can have negative health impacts like high blood pressure, and can even impact your sleep. And while one can of soup isn't enough to take your health off the deep end (and there are some benefits to sodium), it's probably best to limit your intake as much as you can — especially in processed foods.

Not only that, but the one-cup serving is only 80 calories, has only 3 grams of fiber, and a minuscule 3 grams of protein. When you think about it, this soup is really just some salty water with chunks of veggies — not a fulfilling, satiating meal at all.

Now, if you're still in the market for a canned soup, there are some pretty good (and healthy) options out there. For Amy's stans, the brand actually offers an alternative that's low in sodium – 25% less sodium than Amy's other soups. The low-sodium alternative has 530 milligrams of sodium, or 23% of your daily value. Or, you could just whip up this dish at home with the help of a great vegetable soup recipe – because who needs canned soup when you can make it yourself?