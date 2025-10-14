The Best-Selling Pizza Chain In America Isn't Papa Johns Or Pizza Hut

While the frozen pizza market has been steadily growing since the 1990s, the U.S. still loves the classic pizza delivered hot and fresh. It makes sense, then, that the most profitable pizza chain in America is also the one that has made the most innovations in making delivery fast and easy: Domino's, the pizza company that essentially turned into a tech company, whose app tracks a pizza's progress from the oven to your door, reported U.S. sales of $9.5 billion in 2024 according to QSR.

Pizza Hut, which got into the wine business in 2024, has almost half the amount of sales at $5.5 billion. In third is Papa Johns, which is way down there at a little over $3.8 billion in sales. Surprisingly, Domino's isn't the pizza chain with the most locations in the U.S. That distinction belongs to the chain hiding out in convenience stores and gas stations, Hunts Brothers, with over 10,000 spots. That chain is privately held, though, so it does not report its sales. Hunts Brothers doesn't own its own pizzerias; rather, the company supplies store owners with everything they need while the owner runs the operation. Domino's still fares well when it comes to its overall number of shops, with over 7,000 stores nationwide.