Cher Always Requests These 2 Snacks In Her Dressing Room

Touring sounds so glamorous, but it is not for the faint of heart. Traveling from venue to venue and putting on a show for adoring fans can be exhausting if a performer doesn't take care of themselves. This is why the requests in a tour rider can be so important for an artist's mental and physical health. Frank Sinatra liked Coca-Cola in his dressing room, and David Bowie requested a Mr. Coffee machine in his. So, it should come as no surprise that when Cher is backstage prepping to belt out her hit "Believe," she has her own preferences. Per a 1999 tour rider, she likes to have two snacks on hand: plain M&Ms and nuts.

We know what you are thinking: why not just have Peanut M&Ms? That's a question you will have to ask Cher the next time you see her, but plain M&Ms and nuts can be the perfect energy sustainer when endurance and stamina are required. When these milk chocolate candies and mixed nuts are eaten together, they provide a combination of potassium, calcium, sodium, and sugar. These nutrients help retain water and store energy, which is important for performers and athletes alike. They are also small, portable, and easy to grab a handful of as Cher gets her hair and makeup done or makes herself available for sound checks.