David Bowie Requested This Cheap Coffee Machine In His Dressing Room

In the 1980s, the National Coffee Association tried to make coffee cool again after soda started gaining popularity. The association released a commercial extolling people to "Join the coffee achievers" (via YouTube) and featuring multiple clips of David Bowie concert footage. Requesting a then-advanced Mr. Coffee machine ensured the musician had a fresh pot whenever he wanted, as opposed to drinking stale coffee brewed long before he arrived at the venue. Whether or not this was during his phase of living on milk, peppers, coffee, and cocaine is hard to say, but in the years preceding his death, he often drank double macchiatos at La Colombe in New York City's NoHo neighborhood.

Aside from coffee, tea, and orange juice, the only other provision his rider requested was a fruit bowl for three people. Whether this was because he wanted a healthy sugar rush to keep him going during the show or because that was just his typical diet, he liked to keep it simple — no color-specific bowls of M&Ms for him (as Van Halen's rider used to request in order to ensure that the stagehands paid attention to their requests). Bowie didn't even ask for any alcoholic drinks; those only appeared on the rider for his backing band's dressing room. There they planned to party with four bottles of French wine and four six-packs of beer.