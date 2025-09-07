The Classic Soda Frank Sinatra Requested For His Dressing Room

Before getting on stage, most performers send a document called a rider to the venue that outlines what they need to put on the best show possible. It deals with the stage, the lighting, sound — really everything the performer wants on hand, so the venue knows exactly what they need. These often include the food and drinks that the artist will want to have backstage.

Picking apart celebrity rider food requests can be fascinating because they offer insight into their backstage routine. Recently, an old rider for Frank Sinatra popped up on Facebook, and among the cough drops, honey, lemon, and tea needed to make a golden voice stay golden, was a request for 24 cans of soda, both diet and regular, with only one name brand request included: Coke.

Sinatra's solo career took off in the mid-1940s, and it's interesting to note that his rider used "Coke," the nickname Coca-Cola officially trademarked in 1945. The rider also included a variety of liquors and mixers such as Jack Daniel's and ginger ale, although not the ingredients for Frank Sinatra's favorite cocktail, the Rusty Nail. It's doubtful he mixed the Coke with his Jack Daniel's, however, as he considered Jack to be "the nectar of the gods" and drank it on the rocks.