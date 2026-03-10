Extra Grimy Cookware Is No Obstacle For This Handy Power Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking can be a fun and even stress-relieving activity for many people. However, it's not always the cleanest activity. The byproducts and chemical reactions that occur while cooking with fats and oils can build up over time. Accidents can also happen that make burnt food stick to your cookware's surface. While scrubbing grimy pots and pans with coffee grounds is one way to remove residue and stuck-on food naturally, it might not be enough for super gunky situations. A power drill with brush attachments, however, makes cleaning up the mess no obstacle.

You might only think of a drill as a power tool to use for home improvements and repairs — from drilling holes to screwing together furniture. However, brush attachments like those by Drillbrush on Amazon are made to fit in a cordless drill. All you have to do is insert a brush into your power tool, choose your preferred cleaning solution (such as a baking soda mixture or Bar Keepers Friend), and apply the powered brush to the surface in a circular motion until all the gunk is gone. Then, rinse and dry as you normally would.

The best part is that these attachments make extra grimy cookware shiny again without the effort of scrubbing by hand. And you can use them on more than just your favorite frying pans and pots. Use them on baking sheets and muffin pans, too.