Extra Grimy Cookware Is No Obstacle For This Handy Power Tool
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cooking can be a fun and even stress-relieving activity for many people. However, it's not always the cleanest activity. The byproducts and chemical reactions that occur while cooking with fats and oils can build up over time. Accidents can also happen that make burnt food stick to your cookware's surface. While scrubbing grimy pots and pans with coffee grounds is one way to remove residue and stuck-on food naturally, it might not be enough for super gunky situations. A power drill with brush attachments, however, makes cleaning up the mess no obstacle.
You might only think of a drill as a power tool to use for home improvements and repairs — from drilling holes to screwing together furniture. However, brush attachments like those by Drillbrush on Amazon are made to fit in a cordless drill. All you have to do is insert a brush into your power tool, choose your preferred cleaning solution (such as a baking soda mixture or Bar Keepers Friend), and apply the powered brush to the surface in a circular motion until all the gunk is gone. Then, rinse and dry as you normally would.
The best part is that these attachments make extra grimy cookware shiny again without the effort of scrubbing by hand. And you can use them on more than just your favorite frying pans and pots. Use them on baking sheets and muffin pans, too.
Power drill with brushes is handy for cleaning more than dirty cookware
Since power drill brush attachments are designed for heavy-duty cleaning tasks, it makes sense that you can use them to clean almost anything in your kitchen that gets grimy. This includes your sink, on and around the faucet, and the exterior of small appliances. You can even use drill brushes to clean cooked-on gunk from electric and gas stoves.
Tile is among the countertop materials homeowners should skip when designing their kitchens, mainly because the grout is so hard to keep clean. If you already have tile countertops and lack the budget to swap them for something that requires less maintenance, getting brush attachments for your power drill can make removing bacteria and grime from those nooks and crannies no obstacle. It's a great cleaning option for tile backsplash as well.
Cleaning with power drill brush attachments isn't limited to indoor kitchen surfaces either. If you like to do a lot of grilling outdoors, they make removing burnt, stuck-on food and oils from the grates and other surfaces less challenging.
Don't count out a power drill for baking and cooking
It might sound like something Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor would recommend on the sitcom "Home Improvement," but using a cordless power drill to bake and cook can be practical, especially if you don't have a hand or stand mixer. Since it can adapt to almost anything that fits in the chuck, loads of people have shared on social media how they use this power tool to make kitchen tasks easier.
One of the most common tasks you can accomplish is mixing ingredients. Some people mount a beater or whisk to prepare all kinds of things, such as batters, hot chocolate, milkshakes, scrambled eggs, whipped coffee, and whipped cream. Using a power drill is even one of the wacky ways Reddit users stir Costco peanut butter. Plus, you have the added benefit of it being cordless.
Kroger even teamed up with DIYer "Sarah Flips It" for a YouTube video to make a full meal with power tools, including using a power drill to stir spaghetti and sauce and whip cold butter into a spread. DIYers aren't the only ones who use power drills in the kitchen, though. One of Alton Brown's cooking tips is to add a power drill to your pepper grinder, creating a pepper drill that eliminates hand cramps from manual cranking. On TikTok, a couple of chefs have demonstrated how they use a power drill to sharpen knives with ease.