4 Trader Joe's Ice Creams That Are Worth Every Penny And 3 To Avoid

The first thing you need to know about Trader Joe's pistachio & Fior di latte gelato style frozen dessert (whew, that's a mouthful) is that I found it to be absolutely delicious. The second thing you need to know, unfortunately, is that it's not gelato. Not even close, in fact — hence why it bears the comically clunky label. One look at the ingredients list and I was stunned. Coconut oil? Nonfat dry milk? Guar gum? I can only imagine the outrage this item would unleash from the internet's various Italians Mad at Food accounts (seriously, Google that phrase for a good laugh).

Now, I'm not Italian, but I am an ardent lover of the country, its culture, and its cuisine. I have a favorite gelateria in just about every neighborhood in Rome. One of them, Gelateria del Teatro, has a massive window looking into the production area, so that you can watch the entire gelato-crafting process unfold. I guarantee you there's no coconut oil or guar gum in that kitchen. Obviously, making gelato daily by hand and selling it on-site is a completely different situation than mass-producing it for worldwide distribution, but the fact that there's not even real milk or cream in this concoction is absolutely wild to me. The pistachio flavor is intense and pleasantly toasty, and the Fior di latte is soft and light. Do yourself a favor, though, and find yourself some real gelato instead.