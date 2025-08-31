You Should Always Stock Up On This Ice Cream At Costco

If you're looking for a new ice cream brand to try, then you need to know about this high-quality Costco choice. It's the Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. In fact, Daily Meal included this ice cream on our list of 18 must-try food items to try your first time at Costco. But it's not just us — Costco shoppers love this ice cream.

The proof is all on Reddit, which is full of Costco shoppers who swear by this ice cream. One user wrote, "I'm fairly picky when it comes to vanilla ice cream, this is the only one I can find locally that I'd eat without any other flavors." Another user wrote, "The density of this ice cream stands out above any other brand." One person gave it kudos for not being overwhelmingly sweet, adding, "So many of the other brands are just packed with sugar and there's no nuance to them at all."

And if you're curious what company is behind Costco's beloved Kirkland ice cream, it's Humboldt Creamery, a company that has been making dairy products since 1929. In other words, this company has been making ice cream for a long time, so it's no wonder that it's so good. The ingredient list is also fairly short and to the point — this ice cream consists of just fresh cream, skim milk, sugar, pasteurized egg yolks, and vanilla extract, as well as carob bean gum and guar gum (food additives used as thickening agents).