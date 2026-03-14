What 10 Fast Food Chains Do With Their Leftovers

There's a lot of leftover chain fast food flying around — and much of it doesn't get eaten. According to Recycle Track Systems, the United States throws out approximately 120 billion pounds of leftover food each year, making it one of the countries that produces the most food waste. The restaurant industry contributes significantly to this. As a result, it's no surprise the biggest fast food chains out there have tried to implement robust leftover policies — in order to cut down on having to dispose of the items they haven't sold by the end of the day (in addition to cutting down on negative press). Chains like McDonald's, Starbucks, and Papa John's are open about the programs they have in place to either reuse or donate leftovers. These companies actively encourage employees to be mindful about how they deal with them.

However, other fast food chains aren't quite so transparent. Places like Raising Cane's and Domino's have been slightly elusive about what they do with their leftovers, and some employees have revealed that the chains aren't as mindful as they should be. Ever wondered what your favorite fast food joint does with all its leftover chicken and burgers? You're about to find out.