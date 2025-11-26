This Best-Selling Pizza Chain Uses Fresh Dough, But Frozen Toppings

A frozen pizza makes a satisfying meal when you need a cheap and cheerful dinner. However, there's something heavenly about a pizza that's made with fresh dough and baked until the edges are pillowy, charred, and chewy. One best-selling pizza chain that combines the best of both worlds is Papa John's. The chain restaurant uses fresh pizza dough but frozen toppings to create golden pies that have both an airy crust and a flavorful scattering of meats and veggies.

Papa John's pizza dough is mixed, shaped, and proofed in processing centers to guarantee that each ball is uniform and consistent (the machines take only 10 minutes to mix 2,500 pounds of dough). While the unhealthiest things you can order at Papa John's include the Epic Stuffed Crust and the bacon cheesesticks, the dough that's used to make these menu items is a mixture of the same basic ingredients you'd find in homespun pizza dough that's free from additives. On the restaurant's website it states that "our dough recipe features a unique blend of six clean and simple ingredients as pizza was originally intended: high-protein flour, water, yeast, oil, sugar, and salt." The chilled dough balls are then distributed to local branches along with boxed frozen toppings, such as green peppers, cooked sausage, chicken breast chunks, and baby spinach. Once Papa John's pizza chefs are armed with ingredients, they set to work making speedy pies to order.