The Chain Restaurant Tom Cruise Trained At For An Iconic Film Role

By the mid-1960s, TGI Friday's had already built a reputation for being more than a neighborhood bar — it was a scene. Crowds packed in so tightly that police sometimes had to shut down entire streets just to control the flow of people moving between watering holes. The chaos gave founder Alan Stillman plenty to brag about years later, once he saw his own story reflected on screen. As he put it in an interview with Edible Geography, "Have you seen the movie 'Cocktail?' Tom Cruise played me!"

By the 1980s, Friday's had turned bartending into performance art. At the Marina del Rey location in California, staffers began juggling shakers, tossing bottles, and drawing crowds for the show as much as for the drinks. Bartender John Mescall even produced a training tape that helped spread the style throughout the chain, laying the groundwork for international competitions where Friday's crowned its fastest and flashiest pourers.

Here's something you never would've known of TGI Friday's: The chain actually began as a pickup spot, long before it became the family-friendly restaurant most people know today. By the time "Cocktail" arrived in theaters, the chain's theatrics-driven reputation had already made it impossible to ignore — and it was about to become part of movie legend.