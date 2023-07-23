For The Tastiest Fondue, Cheese Variety Is Essential
When you think of fondue, you most likely think of a big pot full of melted cheese — and you'd be correct. At its most basic, fondue is simply hot melted cheese blended with wine or other spirits and paired alongside finger foods like meat, vegetables, and little pieces of crusty bread. But don't let the dish's simplicity fool you. To get the most out of your fondue, you're going to want to get to know your cheese inside and out.
Now, don't get us wrong: you could make a fondue with just one type of your favorite cheese and it would still turn out pretty good. But if you aspire to make an excellent fondue, try experimenting with different types of cheese. As Nora Singley of The Kitchn explains, different types of cheeses will offer different flavors — think along the lines of salty, milky, sharp, nutty, and tangy — all of which ensure a much richer fondue. Many cheeses also pair very well together, avoiding any unpleasant combinations of flavors in your fondue.
But what sort of cheeses should you use? Should you look for expensive cheese or can you still stick to cheaper options? Fortunately, you'll be glad to know that there's plenty of cheese to choose from and the sky's the limit with what you can get.
Look for flavorful, melting cheeses
One of the best things about fondue is its versatility, accommodating all sorts of cheeses. You can add or omit any kind of cheese. Whether the cheese is cheap or expensive doesn't matter, so long as the cheese can melt well and has a good flavor.
If you're looking for cheese that's both inexpensive and flavorful, visit your local grocer to get a block of Swiss or gouda. Swiss cheese is described as having a sweet, buttery, and mild taste, so it's not too pungent or aromatic. Gouda cheese also has a sweet and mild flavor, with the sweetness of the cheese becoming more prominent as the cheese ages over time. Both of these cheeses can be acquired very cheaply and are perfect for those who like a fondue that's flavorful but not overwhelmingly so.
If you're looking for a cheese with a bit more flavor, seek out more mature sharper cheeses like aged cheddar, Asiago, Romano, and Provolone. Look for any types of hard or fermented cheeses, which will add both a stronger flavor and aroma to your fondue. Do not be afraid to experiment, whether it's Swiss and Romano or gouda melted with Parmesan rinds for a little extra umami. As we stated before, fondue is a very accommodating dish.
You should also experiment with different types of alcohol
Fondue is traditionally prepared by melting cheese together with alcohol, such as wine or beer. While the cheese plays an obvious role in making fondue delicious, it's important to remember that a good spirit also helps set the stage for a great fondue.
According to New York chef Terrance Brennan in a discussion with Epicurious, the best type of wine to look for is a dry, white wine. This means a wine that is both pale in color (so as not to offset the cheese's natural milky or gold color) and one that isn't too sweet or will change the taste of the fondue. If possible, Chef Brennan notes, look for a wine with a high acid content, as the acidity will help to break down any clumps that may appear in the cheese and keep it smooth and creamy.
If you want to make a beer cheese fondue, it's best you look for light beers or lagers. Avoid any beer that has a bitter, "hoppy" taste or anything with a fruit flavor. What you need is a light beer with a subtle bread or yeast aftertaste that will complement the sharp, smooth flavors of your cheese. Keep in mind that your choice of alcohol need not be expensive, so long as it fits the criteria.