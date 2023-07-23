For The Tastiest Fondue, Cheese Variety Is Essential

When you think of fondue, you most likely think of a big pot full of melted cheese — and you'd be correct. At its most basic, fondue is simply hot melted cheese blended with wine or other spirits and paired alongside finger foods like meat, vegetables, and little pieces of crusty bread. But don't let the dish's simplicity fool you. To get the most out of your fondue, you're going to want to get to know your cheese inside and out.

Now, don't get us wrong: you could make a fondue with just one type of your favorite cheese and it would still turn out pretty good. But if you aspire to make an excellent fondue, try experimenting with different types of cheese. As Nora Singley of The Kitchn explains, different types of cheeses will offer different flavors — think along the lines of salty, milky, sharp, nutty, and tangy — all of which ensure a much richer fondue. Many cheeses also pair very well together, avoiding any unpleasant combinations of flavors in your fondue.

But what sort of cheeses should you use? Should you look for expensive cheese or can you still stick to cheaper options? Fortunately, you'll be glad to know that there's plenty of cheese to choose from and the sky's the limit with what you can get.