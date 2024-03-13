Julia Child's Simple Method For Perfectly Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

Julia Child changed the way Americans cooked at home, bringing simple, fresh, French cooking to the average home cook. If it's a tip from Julia Child, you immediately know a few things. First, it's going to be simple and easy for home cooks. Second, it's going to be great. And her scrambled eggs are no exception.

Child's secret to soft, fluffy, creamy eggs couldn't be easier: Don't preheat the pan. That's it. In Mastering the Art of French Cooking, she instructs the cook to smear softened butter on the bottom and sides of the pan, pour in whisked eggs, and then place it on moderately low heat.

This is when you need patience — Child said, "Nothing will seem to happen for 2 to 3 minutes as the eggs gradually heat." If you're accustomed to making scrambled eggs in a preheated pan over a hotter burner, you've likely grown the habit of stirring early and often. With this gentler approach, that's not necessary. You're not required to frequently scrape the bottom layer of egg off the pan to keep it from overcooking before the topmost layer heats at all because the eggs are heating more consistently all the way through, forming something more like a custard. You only start to stir once they begin to thicken.

As long as you don't walk away and forget the eggs on the stove, the result is a softer French-style scramble. The eggs aren't hard and springy, but soft, fluffy, and perfect for breakfast.