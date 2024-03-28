The Secret Difference Between McDonald's And Wendy's Bacon

McDonald's isn't known for its grilled bacon, though it is available on various burgers and breakfast sandwiches. Wendy's on the other hand, highlights the crispy meat in sandwiches like the beloved Baconator burger and makes it a central focus of its fresh breakfast menu. Chef Mike Haracz, a self-described former McDonald's corporate chef who shares the chain's secrets on TikTok, revealed that there's one key difference that makes Wendy's bacon so much better.

According to Haracz, McDonald's bacon is partially precooked before it reaches the restaurant and then reheated, whereas Wendy's is cooked fresh at the restaurant daily. Wendy's freshly cooked bacon, as a result, is crispier and tastes better. He explained that during his tenure at McDonald's, the bacon came in precooked, most likely as a cost-cutting measure. Haracz hypothesized that the chain did this to fit more bacon into the packages and to potentially ensure that it lasted longer. While precooking reduces the grease the cooks have to deal with at the restaurant, it also sacrifices flavor and texture.