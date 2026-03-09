Super-Size Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish With This Ordering Tip

The Filet-O-Fish was the first addition to the original McDonald's menu and possibly the first fast food fish sandwich ever. If you've never had one, you might be surprised that, despite the sandwich's big place in history, the fried patties of wild-caught pollock can seem a bit small. With a little custom ordering, though, you can get a much more filling meal.

If ordering in person at the counter or drive-thru, you can simply ask the employee for extra pieces of fish. It's still possible if you're ordering electronically, such as with the McDonald's app or a third-party service, but a little more complicated.

The classic Filet-O-Fish cannot be modified in-app to include a second fish patty. But the Double Filet-O-Fish is a separate menu item, and you can add a third patty to it. Confusingly, the app may say that the double sandwich has one patty by default, and you can add a second for an upcharge of about $1.20, depending on your location. That so-called second patty is actually a third, for a true whale of a sandwich.