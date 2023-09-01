Why McDonald's Fish McBites Were Discontinued After Only 3 Months
McDonald's "I'm Lovin' It" is arguably the most famous fast food slogan and jingle in the world. But for a short time, "Fishy Fishy Groove" had been dominating the airwaves (more on that later). In February 2013, fast food chain McDonald's introduced a new item to its menu: Fish McBites. But sadly the fast food chain reeled in the new item shortly after launching it. The bites were taken off the menu after only three months.
Perhaps the Fish McBites weren't making as many waves as the fast food chain expected. Some speculate low sales for the discontinuation of the menu item. As CBS News reported, the new Fish McBites gained minuscule buzz and did little to recuperate sales. However, the floundering sales may not have been responsible for the Fish McBites' demise as it is documented that they were meant to be a limited-time offering. Although the exact reason why Fish McBites were discontinued is murky, the fish bites have developed a cult-like following.
The story behind Fish McBites
Fish McBites aren't the first bite-sized snacks McDonald's introduced. A year prior to the launch of the fish variation, Chicken McBites, bite-sized popcorn chicken nuggets, were a limited-time menu item. Fish McBites were tiny bite-sized versions of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich, minus the bun. The menu item was the franchise's first fish offering in more than 50 years. The Filet-O-Fish was initially introduced as a "meatless" option in the Cincinnati area, catering in particular to the high number of Catholics in the area who didn't eat meat on Fridays.
Since then, the fried fish sandwich has been a fan-favorite and is currently the only seafood option available in the United States. One of the reasons Fish McBites were introduced was because consumers wanted more seafood options at McDonald's, especially on the kids' menu. Like the Filet-O-Fish, the fish bites were made from wild-caught Alaskan Pollock. The Fish McBites came in three different portions: A 3-ounce size, a "regular" size that comes in a 5-ounce container, and a "shareable" 10-ounce box. Fish McBites were also available in Happy Meals.
A viral jingle accompanied Fish McBites
To accompany the launch, McDonald's released an infectious jingle called "Fishy Fishy Groove" that was played in various commercials. One ad featured a life-sized Fish McBite with arms and legs singing and dancing to the "Fishy Fishy Groove" tune accompanied by a boombox. Another commercial depicted singing fish mounted on a cabin wall.
As people on Reddit reminisce about the Fish McBites, many recall the earworm tune. "I remember the fish mcbites because I was a child when they were being promoted and the little "fishy fishy" fish mcbites ad was a really popular thing in my school," one person commented. Although Fish McBites are long gone, there are still devoted fans demanding McDonald's to bring the item back. In fact, there is a Change.org petition pleading for the return of the McBites that has reached over 800 signatures. Despite the hardcore devotion from Fish McBites lovers, there has yet to be an official announcement from McDonald's bringing the bites back.