Why McDonald's Fish McBites Were Discontinued After Only 3 Months

McDonald's "I'm Lovin' It" is arguably the most famous fast food slogan and jingle in the world. But for a short time, "Fishy Fishy Groove" had been dominating the airwaves (more on that later). In February 2013, fast food chain McDonald's introduced a new item to its menu: Fish McBites. But sadly the fast food chain reeled in the new item shortly after launching it. The bites were taken off the menu after only three months.

Perhaps the Fish McBites weren't making as many waves as the fast food chain expected. Some speculate low sales for the discontinuation of the menu item. As CBS News reported, the new Fish McBites gained minuscule buzz and did little to recuperate sales. However, the floundering sales may not have been responsible for the Fish McBites' demise as it is documented that they were meant to be a limited-time offering. Although the exact reason why Fish McBites were discontinued is murky, the fish bites have developed a cult-like following.